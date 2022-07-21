ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 25’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the West Virginia Lottery’s “Cash 25” game were:

03-07-08-09-11-25

(three, seven, eight, nine, eleven, twenty-five)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBOY 12 News

WV barrel racer heading back to world championship

WORTHINGTON, W.Va (WBOY) — A Marion County girl is headed back to the National Barrel Horse Association Youth & Teen World Championship in Perry, Georgia. Kiera Heflin and her horse, Sugar, competed at the world championship in 2021. The duo qualified for the competition again in 2022 and are hoping for a better outcome. Heflin said this time […]
MARION COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Should I be worried about COVID again in West Virginia?

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Many public officials tested positive for COVID-19 in the past week, including President Joe Biden and West Virginia representatives Senator Joe Manchin and Congresswoman Carol Miller, so some might be wondering if there could be a massive spike in COVID cases again. According to health...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charleston, WV
Lifestyle
City
Charleston, WV
State
West Virginia State
WVNS

Severe weather leaves thousands without electricity in West Virginia

UPDATE JULY 24, 7:17 P.M. — Earlier in the day, over 8,000 homes served by First Energy in West Virginia were without power. As of 7:17 p.m., First Energy’s outage map shows 4,222 West Virginian customers are without power. UPDATE: JULY 24, 5:35 P.M. — As of 5:35 p.m., First Energy’s outage map shows 4,811 […]
ENVIRONMENT
WBOY 12 News

What is the most-Googled fast food chain in West Virginia?

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — Many of us have our fast food favorites, such as McDonald’s, Wendy’s, Taco Bell, Chick-fil-A, and so on. But which chain is most-Googled in West Virginia, and why? Chick-fil-A is the top-searched fast food chain in West Virginia and its neighboring states, according to My Telescope, a market intelligence and search […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WDTV

Murder suspect extradited back to West Virginia

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A man accused in a Mon County murder case is back in West Virginia. 42-year-old Arlo Romano has been extradited back to the state, after being arrested last month in Pennsylvania. Romano’s arrest came after a manhunt for him that led to a Mon County park...
MORGANTOWN, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virginia Lottery
WBOY 12 News

See the stroke death rate in West Virginia

(Stacker) — The stroke death rate has increased worldwide over the last two decades, remaining the second leading cause of death globally as of 2019 and the fifth in the U.S. While the number of Americans over 75 having strokes has decreased, they have become more prevalent among adults under 50; in the U.S., someone has a stroke every 40 seconds. The incidence of stroke and stroke-related death does not impact all Americans equally, however.
HEALTH
The Associated Press

Man killed in shooting involving South Carolina deputies

WATERLOO, S.C. (AP) — A man was killed early Monday in a shooting involving law enforcement officers in South Carolina, authorities said. The shooting with Laurens County deputies happened around 1:30 a.m. at a home on Lake Greenwood in Waterloo, authorities said. A statement from the sheriff’s office did not say who fired shots or why the man killed encountered deputies. Sheriff Don Reynolds said any additional information would come from the State Law Enforcement Division, which is investigating the killing.
WATERLOO, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
The Associated Press

Lawmakers eye exemptions to Tennessee's trigger law

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s attorney general’s office on Monday said it’s still unknown when the state’s anti-abortion “trigger ban” will go into effect, but some state lawmakers are raising alarm that the ban has no exceptions for victims of rape or incest. Tennessee has been limiting abortion as early as six weeks into pregnancy — when most women don’t know they’re pregnant — ever since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion rights case in June. However, the state also has another abortion ban designed to restrict abortion almost entirely. But that law can’t be enacted until the Supreme Court enters a judgment on the Roe ruling, which is expected soon. Doing so will start the clock on Tennessee’s trigger law and allow it to be implemented within 30 days. Idaho and Texas have similar timelines, while a handful of other states’ trigger laws have been delayed due to legal challenges. Republican Attorney General Herbert Slatery’s office initially said the state could begin enforcing the trigger law in mid-August, but nearly a month after making that estimate, a spokesperson said they were “not sure” if that timeline was still in place.
TENNESSEE STATE
WVNS

West Virginia DMV restores license, registration renewals online and at kiosks

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)— Online and kiosk renewals are back up and running for West Virginia’s DMV. DMV Commissioner Everett Frazier said in a press release that driver’s license and vehicle registration renewals are back online at the service portal at dmv.wv.gov and at kiosk locations throughout the state. The release says that a mainframe outage […]
POLITICS
Metro News

Finalists for 2023 West Virginia Teacher of the Year announced

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — There are 10 finalists for the 2023 West Virginia Teacher of the Year award. The West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) announced the field on Friday which represent elementary, middle, and high school educators from all regions of the state. Finalists include:. Sarah Bailey, Buffalo Middle...
CHARLESTON, WV
WTRF- 7News

Coal mine company fined over West Virginia mine pollution

A Kentucky coal company has been fined for failing to submit court-ordered plans to clean up two polluted West Virginia mine sites. The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports a federal judge issued the order Monday against Lexington Coal Company. In May, the company was found in contempt for not complying with a previous order to submit a […]
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia prepares for special session on income tax cuts

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The battle lines are shaping up as the West Virginia Legislature heads for a special session on Monday. This week, Governor Jim Justice announced a plan that would reduce rates for all five state tax brackets, so that all workers would get at least some money back. For how much you […]
INCOME TAX
The Associated Press

Man pleads not guilty to raping girl, 10, who had abortion

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A man pleaded not guilty on Monday in Ohio to charges of raping a 10-year-old girl who traveled to Indiana for an abortion last month, which became a flashpoint in the national debate over access to the procedure. The 27-year-old defendant is charged with two felony counts of rape in a court in Franklin County, home to the state capital Columbus. He could face life without parole. Police say the man confessed to raping the girl on two separate occasions upon his July 12 arrest. He is being held without bond ahead of a bond hearing that’s yet to be scheduled. The girl’s case gained national attention after an Indianapolis physician, Dr. Caitlin Bernard, said the child had to travel to Indiana due to Ohio banning abortions at the first detectable “fetal heartbeat” after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling. Prior to the suspect’s arrest, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan, both Republicans, were among conservatives who publicly questioned the story’s validity and the child’s existence.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Associated Press

Police: 3 fatally shot at Iowa state park; gunman also dead

Three family members were shot to death while camping in a state park in eastern Iowa Friday, and the suspected gunman died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said. Officers responded to reports of the shooting at the Maquoketa Caves State Park Campground before 6:30 a.m. Friday, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation said in a statement. Officers found three people fatally shot in a tent at the campground, division assistant director Mitch Mortvedt said. The three victims were related, Mortvedt said. Later Friday, the Iowa Department of Public Safety identified them as Tyler Schmidt, 42, Sarah Schmidt, 42, and Lulu Schmidt, 6, all of Cedar Falls, Iowa. Mortvedt didn’t provide a motive for the killings.
IOWA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
478K+
Post
457M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy