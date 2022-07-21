ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn Park, MN

Suspect in custody after reported shootout with Brooklyn Park police

By BringMeTheNews
bringmethenews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice in Brooklyn Park arrested a man Thursday afternoon after the suspect fired at police and officers returned gunfire, according to KSTP. Officers were called to a home in the 8200 block of Douglas Lane North around...

Bring Me The News

May death of 2-year-old in Minneapolis ruled a homicide

More than two months after a 2-year-old boy died in Minneapolis, his death has been ruled a homicide. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office announced Sunday that 2-year-old Ona'Je Prince Sincere Jackson-Jones has been ruled a homicide, with his cause of death from complications of multiple blunt force injuries. The...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
knsiradio.com

Minneapolis Homicide Victim a St. Cloud Resident

(KNSI) – Minneapolis’ 49th homicide of the year has a central Minnesota connection. Marcus Brown of St. Cloud was shot on July 16th around 3:00 p.m. He was found lying in front of his vehicle with a gunshot wound to the neck on the city’s north side. Police officers, fire department personnel, and EMTs all rendered immediate aid to Brown before he was transported to North Memorial Health Hospital.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Brooklyn Park, MN
Brooklyn Park, MN
CBS Minnesota

Officer involved in Brooklyn Park standoff identified

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension identified the police officer who fired his weapon during a standoff in Brooklyn Park on Thursday.Officer Hassan Robertson, who has been with the Brooklyn Park Police Department for five years, fired his squad rifle during a standoff with a 30-year-old man, the BCA said.Officers were responding to a home invasion on the 8200 block of Douglas Lane when the suspect began firing his gun.Investigators recovered a semi-automatic pistol at the scene.The BPPD requested that the BCA investigate the incident.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man charged with assault after standoff in Brooklyn Park

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- A 30-year-old man faces charges after police say he fired his gun during a standoff in Brooklyn Park on Tuesday.Abdulwahid Hassan Hedo was charged with two counts of first-degree assault in Hennepin County on Friday.The criminal complaint says officers were called to a home on Douglas Lane, where family members said Hedo was making threats to burn down the house. In the days before, family said he had made threats and caused property damage.While officers were at the scene, they heard multiple gunshots and Hedo broke windows and caused property damage, the complaint says. Officer Hassan Robertson, who...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
fox9.com

Minneapolis police: Missing 10-year-old girl found

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minneapolis Police say that the 10-year-old girl who went missing from a foster home in the Near North neighborhood on Thursday has been found. The department posted the news on its Facebook page on Sunday afternoon, saying that Majestii Newsom, 10, had been found and was safe, and that the department would provide more information soon.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Driver arrested after leading police on a chase, sideswiping 2 cars

EAGAN, Minn. -- A Twin Cities man is in custody after leading police on a chase Friday afternoon through the south metro. The Minnesota State Patrol says the pursuit started around 2:20 p.m. when a trooper tried to stop a vehicle for passing on the shoulder on southbound Interstate 94, just north of the Lowry Hill tunnel in Minneapolis.
EAGAN, MN
CBS Minnesota

At least 1 person hospitalized following crash on I-35 near Forest Lake

FOREST LAKE, Minn. -- At least one person was hospitalized Sunday afternoon following a crash on Interstate 35 in the north metro. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened around 4:20 p.m. on the interstate's northbound lanes near Forest Lake. A Toyota Yaris compact car and an Acura TSX sedan were traveling south on the freeway when the Yaris sideswiped the Acura, causing both vehicles to roll into the median.MnDOT traffic cameras in the area showed good Samaritans working to pull someone out of one of the cars. Later, the cameras captured a helicopter landing on the freeway and crews loading one victim into the aircraft. Troopers are investigating the crash. It's yet unclear how many people were involved or the extent of their injuries. Forest Lake is located roughly 30 miles north of Minneapolis. 
FOREST LAKE, MN
fox9.com

Charges: Anoka County inmate escaped from custody after sneaking into employee car

ANOKA COUNTY, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 30-year-old man now faces additional charges after he escaped from custody Wednesday by sneaking into an Anoka County employee’s vehicle. Terence Martin, 30, was being transported back to jail after visiting a hospital when he escaped from custody. Martin managed to hide inside an Anoka County employee’s vehicle, who drove away without realizing an inmate was with her, according to the criminal complaint.
ANOKA COUNTY, MN
fox9.com

Trinity Ottoson-Smith murder suspect indicted, bail raised to $2 million

(FOX 9) - A man charged with murdering a child as she played on her trampoline now faces new charges and a higher bail in connection with the deadly incident. D’Pree Shareef Robinson, 19, of Minneapolis has been charged by a Hennepin County Grand Jury with two counts of first-degree premeditated murder and one count of first-degree murder (with intent). Robinson was previously arrested and charged with second-degree murder as a result of the shooting.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
kfgo.com

Bloomington boy faces drug overdose charges

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A 17-year-old boy is charged in the fatal drug overdose of a 15-year-old girl from West St. Paul. The Dakota County Attorney’s office says the teen from Bloomington is facing one count of third-degree murder for providing the fentanyl that resulted in her death. The girl was unconscious and not breathing on the morning of Apr. 20 and later died in the hospital.
BLOOMINGTON, MN

