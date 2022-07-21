Suspect in custody after reported shootout with Brooklyn Park police

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- A 30-year-old man faces charges after police say he fired his gun during a standoff in Brooklyn Park on Tuesday.Abdulwahid Hassan Hedo was charged with two counts of first-degree assault in Hennepin County on Friday.The criminal complaint says officers were called to a home on Douglas Lane, where family members said Hedo was making threats to burn down the house. In the days before, family said he had made threats and caused property damage.While officers were at the scene, they heard multiple gunshots and Hedo broke windows and caused property damage, the complaint says. Officer Hassan Robertson, who...
