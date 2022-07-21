ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Man charged with rape after assault at Philadelphia subway station: report

By Paul Vigna
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 3 days ago
A man has been charged with rape in connection to a sexual assault that took place early Monday morning at a Philadelphia subway station, 6abc is reporting. Namir Thomas, 20, is charged...

CBS Philly

Man Shot In North Philadelphia Drives Himself To Temple Hospital

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are searching for the person who shot a man in North Philadelphia. It happened at West Stiles and North 11th Streets just before 2 a.m. Monday. Police say the man was shot in the arm and ankle. The victim drove himself to Temple University Hospital. No word yet on his condition. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man Fatally Shot In Kensington, Police Say 2nd Victim Walked Into Hospital Moments After Shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 19-year-old man was shot to death in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood at 11:54 p.m. on Saturday. Police say the victim was shot in the head on the 700 block of Clearfield and 3100 block of Weymouth Streets. At least 10 shots were fired and police say a second victim walked into Episcopal Hospital just moments after the shooting. The 28-year-old man is in critical but stable condition after suffering gunshot wounds to his right leg and stomach. “Indicators that this second victim might be a person of interest as a possible suspect in this shooting, but right now the investigation is ongoing,” Capt. Anthony Ginaldi said. “We don’t know what the cause this shooting was, we don’t know whether it’s retaliation, drug-related or what so homicide is going to be investigating.” Investigators also recovered a gun. They say it was tossed under a nearby car at the scene. No further information is available at this time. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Wilmington Police Investigate June Shooting, Make Third Arrest

WILMINGTON, DE — A Wilmington Police investigation has resulted in a third arrest in connection with a June shooting incident. Authorities state that on June 21 at approximately 11:54 p.m., police responded to the 2700 block of Northeast Boulevard in response to a shooting incident that had occurred. Police located a 29-year-old male gunshot victim, who was transported to the hospital in critical condition.
WILMINGTON, DE
6abc Action News

Crime Fighters: Who killed Cyanni Hammond?

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Cyanni Hammond, 19, was shot and killed while standing with a group of men. Now, her mother is coming forward to ask for helping in finding her daughter's killer. "Cyanni was an outgoing person. She had ups and down days, you know. She was a typical teenager,"...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Activists, Neighbors Want Changes Made To Several Dangerous Philadelphia Roads After Multiple Deadly Crashes

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Community activists are trying to make a dangerous stretch of streets in Philadelphia safer. It follows several deadly crashes on popular roads, including Germantown Avenue. “Lincoln Drive is horrendous, it’s become like the autobahn,” Francis Kilson, a neighbor, said. Kilson has lived along Lincoln Drive for years. He says as he has watched traffic worsen, he no longer lets his daughter play in their front yard and has installed 15 steel poles around the perimeter of his home. “There was an accident, and what had occurred is, the car rested on top of the pole,” Kilson said. “Had they not...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Philadelphia Driver, 29, Killed In Violent NJ Turnpike Crash

A 29-year-old Philadelphia driver died in a crash on the New Jersey Turnpike Sunday, July 24, authorities said. The unidentified woman was heading south on the inner roadway in a Mercedes Benz when she struck the rear of a BMW around 3:30 a.m. in Cranbury Township, NJSP Trooper Charles Marchan said.
94.5 PST

‘Not a family barbeque’ — Gloucester, NJ cops bust massive pool party at home

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP — A homeowner and a party organizer were charged in connection with throwing a huge party in a backyard pool. Police Chief David Harkins said police were called Sunday to a house on Poplar Avenue in the Blenheim section for loud music at a pool party. Officers found a security team that had been hired to work a pool party event, numerous cars parked around the neighborhood.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

SEPTA train fatally hits person at Pennbrook station in Lansdale

LANSDALE, Pa. – A SEPTA train fatally struck an individual Sunday morning at the Pennbrook station in Lansdale, Montgomery County. A representative for SEPTA said the train operator was unable to stop the train in time to avoid hitting the person. The train was headed to Center City Philadelphia.
LANSDALE, PA
