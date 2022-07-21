Man charged with rape after assault at Philadelphia subway station: report

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Community activists are trying to make a dangerous stretch of streets in Philadelphia safer. It follows several deadly crashes on popular roads, including Germantown Avenue.
“Lincoln Drive is horrendous, it’s become like the autobahn,” Francis Kilson, a neighbor, said.
Kilson has lived along Lincoln Drive for years. He says as he has watched traffic worsen, he no longer lets his daughter play in their front yard and has installed 15 steel poles around the perimeter of his home.
“There was an accident, and what had occurred is, the car rested on top of the pole,” Kilson said. “Had they not...
Comments / 0