Fairest of the Fair will be chosen Tuesday

JANESVILLE

Five local young women will compete Tuesday night, July 26, to be crowned the 2022 Rock County Fairest of the Fair.

The five candidates are Sara Kronberg, Morgan Wywialowski, Charlotte Franseen, Evelyn Filter and Kinsley Wetzel. One will be chosen Fairest of the Fair in a ceremony at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Craig Avenue Pavilion.

A Royalty parade will proceed the coronation at 6 p.m., with all five candidates participating, as well as 2021 Rock County 4-H Fairest of Fair Emma Mc Nally, Fair Board President Ryan George, Fair Board member BJ Arnold, any club royalty and anyone else who would like to take part.

Parade participants will line up outside the Fair Museum at 5:45 p.m., walk around the fairgrounds and barns, and finish at the Craig Avenue Pavilion, where the coronation will take place.

During the coronation, candidates will be introduced and then will be asked 1 final Big Question before the new Fairest is announced.