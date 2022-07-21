Chris Cuomo says he 'will never regret' helping his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who faced sexual assault allegations

On Thursday, embattled journalist Chris Cuomo, 51, said "it's time for me to move on" in the inaugural episode of his new podcast, The Chris Cuomo Project. The podcast's two-hour debut, titled Free Agent, Sean Penn, Andrii Yermak, and Ukraine, addressed his more than seven-month-long absence from the media, his loyalty towards brother and former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, and his intentions for the series going forward. It featured actor Sean Penn and head of Ukraine's presidential office Andrii Yermak as guests.
