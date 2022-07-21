ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Chris Cuomo says he 'will never regret' helping his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who faced sexual assault allegations

By Taiyler Simone Mitchell
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Cz0o8_0goIk0R800
Chris Cuomo addresses his brother's resignation on CNN's "Cuomo Prime Time" in August, 2021. CNN/YouTube
  • CNN terminated Chris Cuomo in December after a report found he helped his brother navigate sexual assault allegations.
  • In the first episode of his new podcast, Chris Cuomo discussed being let go from the company.
  • "I really do regret how everything ended, but I will never regret helping my family," he said.

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Chris Cuomo's Return: Disgraced CNN anchor launches podcast, claims he'll 'never be a hater' of former network

Disgraced former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo returned to media Thursday for the first episode of his new podcast, The Chris Cuomo Project. Cuomo’s project is set to air on Tuesdays and Thursdays each week and feature prominent guests. The podcast’s YouTube description stated that the show will give Cuomo’s "signature take on today’s pressing current events — and explores how these stories are being covered by all sides of the media."
CELEBRITIES
People

Chris Cuomo Launches New Podcast, Attempting Comeback More Than 7 Months After CNN Fired Him

On Thursday, embattled journalist Chris Cuomo, 51, said "it's time for me to move on" in the inaugural episode of his new podcast, The Chris Cuomo Project. The podcast's two-hour debut, titled Free Agent, Sean Penn, Andrii Yermak, and Ukraine, addressed his more than seven-month-long absence from the media, his loyalty towards brother and former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, and his intentions for the series going forward. It featured actor Sean Penn and head of Ukraine's presidential office Andrii Yermak as guests.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Cuomo
Person
Letitia James
Person
Andrew Cuomo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnn#Politics State#Violent Crime
Business Insider

DC police officer confirms Trump had 'heated exchange' with Secret Service over going to the US Capitol, backing up Cassidy Hutchinson's bombshell January 6 testimony: CNN

A police officer has backed up testimony that Donald Trump fought with his Secret Service detail. According to CNN, the officer told the January 6 committee he witnessed a heated exchange. The testimony supports former the account shared by former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Business Insider

Reality Winner — an ex-NSA contractor jailed by the Trump administration for leaking a top-secret document on Russian election hacking — says she's 'not a traitor'

Reality Winner was jailed for leaking a US report on the Russian meddling in the 2016 election. She was released in June 2021 on good behavior, after four years of incarceration. Winner told CBS she is "not a traitor" and had leaked the documents "out of love" for her country.
U.S. POLITICS
Business Insider

Business Insider

554K+
Followers
36K+
Post
283M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy