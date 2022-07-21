New Commanding General named at Fort Rucker and over the USAACE

It is time that serious observers and policymakers begin shifting the debate beyond the dual possibilities of either the AVF or a draft to meet realistic defense needs. Is the all-volunteer force (AVF) sustainable? The inquiry has been asked before. With ever-increasing personnel costs and a growing divide between those who serve and those who do not, the long-term viability of the AVF is in question. Military observers such as Thomas Ricks have even argued that the success of the AVF in fighting the battles of the last several decades is reason enough to rid of the establishment force: it’s too easy for the nation to go to war with such an effective military. Recent opinion pieces have shed light on the continuing problem of servicemember entitlement and cultural enamoring over military service.

