Fort Rucker, AL

New Commanding General named at Fort Rucker and over the USAACE

By Aaron Dixon
wdhn.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFORT RUCKER, Ala. (WDHN) — Brigadier General Michael McCurry II has taken over as the commanding general of the United States Army Aviation Center of Excellence and Fort Rucker. He is taking over for Major General David Francis who served for three years at Fort Rucker. The flowers...

