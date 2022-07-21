ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: Man arrested in Trenton hit-and-run that injured couple

By Brook Endale, Cincinnati Enquirer
 3 days ago
A man has been arrested in a hit-and-run crash that injured a couple in Trenton, according to police.

The crash happened on July 14. Police said a couple was on State Street about to make a turn when they were struck from behind by an SUV.

Investigators said the driver of the SUV fled the scene.

The husband and wife were transported to a local hospital by the Trenton Fire Department.

Officials said the wife had some bruising, and the husband had to undergo surgery to repair fractured vertebrae in his spine. He remains in the hospital.

On Wednesday, after receiving tips from the public, law enforcement officials executed a search warrant at a local residence.

Investigators said they located the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run covered with a tarp in the back yard.

The driver has been identified as 29-year-old Leiayre Jurrell Freeman. He was arrested and charged with aggravated vehicular assault.

