ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Bo Jackson helped cover funeral costs for Uvalde school shooting victims

By Ryan Young
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I7LPh_0goIj5sy00
Seattle Mariners v Chicago White Sox CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - APRIL 12: Former Chicago White Sox player Bo Jackson stands on the field prior to a game between the Chicago White Sox and the Seattle Mariners on Opening Day at Guaranteed Rate Field on April 12, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Former Raiders and MLB star Bo Jackson revealed this week that he had donated to help cover funeral costs for the victims of the mass shooting at Rob Elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, earlier this year.

Jackson, who doesn’t have a real connection to the city other than having driven through it in the past while on hunting trips, said he just felt compelled to help after 19 students and two teachers were killed in May.

"I don't know if it's because I'm getting old. It's just not right for parents to bury their kids. It's just not right," he .

"I know every family there probably works their butts off just to do what they do … The last thing they needed was to shell out thousands of dollars for something that never should have happened."

Jackson said he and a friend flew to Uvalde three days after the shooting. He met with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott briefly before donating $170,000 to cover funeral expenses. Abbott only said they were covered by an anonymous donor, and while Jackson said he wasn’t keeping anything a secret, he didn’t publicly announce that it he was part of it until now.

"We didn't want media," Jackson said, . "No one knew we were there … Uvalde is just a town that sticks in your mind. Just the name. I don't know a soul there. It just touched me."

A gunman shot and killed 19 students and two teachers, and injured more than a dozen, on May 24 in Uvalde. The shooting was the deadliest at a school in the United States since the Sandy Hook massacre in Connecticut in 2012.

to the shooting has been under fire in recent weeks and is the subject of several investigations. The shooting, along with several other high profile shootings, has brought a renewed push for stricter gun control laws in the country, too.

Jackson — the rare successful two-sport athlete who spent time with the Kansas City Royals, Chicago White Sox, Angels and Raiders during his playing career — was one of countless who spoke out on the day of the shooting pleading for change.

"I don't want to turn this into anything [but] what it is," Jackson said, . "I was just trying [with the donation] to put a little sunshine in someone's cloud, a very dark cloud … It's the children. It's the children. It's the children.

"If it doesn't bother you, something's wrong with you."

This article originally appeared on Yahoo Sports at https://sports.yahoo.com/bo-jackson-helped-cover-funeral-costs-for-uvalde-school-shooting-victims-233442930.html

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
Uvalde, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
State
Connecticut State
City
Star, TX
kurv.com

In Uvalde, Closeness Complicates Accountability For Shooting

(AP) — In the aftermath of the massacre at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, families of victims and many residents are navigating mixed emotions as they channel their grief and fury into demands for change. In the close-knit community, accountability can mean calling for the job of your...
UVALDE, TX
KCEN

Salado girl writes poem for Uvalde families

SALADO, Texas — Two months after the Uvalde shooting, Central Texans are still finding ways to send love to Uvalde. A young girl form Salado recently wrote a poem that she put on YouTube that she hopes reaches the Uvalde victims. While she wishes to remain anonymous, 6 News...
SALADO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

NRA fundraiser planned in Hondo getting pushback

SAN ANTONIO — Emotions are high in and around Uvalde following the announcement of an NRA fundraiser set to happen in August just a 40-minute drive away, in Hondo. "It's intentional. It's intentional, to poke the bear," said Angela Villescaz, executive director and founder of Fierce Madres. A flyer...
HONDO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
KVUE

Texas This Week: State Rep. Joe Moody discusses committee report on Uvalde school shooting

AUSTIN, Texas — In this week's edition of Texas This Week, the Texas House Committee Investigating the Robb Elementary School Shooting released its preliminary report about what happened to the 19 children and their two teachers who were murdered on May 24. The 77-page report lays out systemic failures across several areas. Vice chair of that committee, State Rep. Joe Moody (D-El Paso) joined KVUE to discuss the report.
UVALDE, TX
dallasexpress.com

New Report Reveals ‘Warning Signs’ for Uvalde Gunman

A new report on the Robb Elementary shooting released from the Texas House’s investigative committee recently provides shocking information about the shooter’s past, revealing that others were calling him a “school shooter” months prior to the massacre in Uvalde. The alleged gunman, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, fatally...
UVALDE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shooting#Kansas City Royals#Violent Crime
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Commissioner's Court meeting to be held Monday

UVALDE, Texas — A Commissioners Court meeting will be held Monday to discuss the Uvalde County Sheriff’s Office response to the mass shooting at Robb Elementary school. They plan to approve of the independent-action review of policies and procedures of the Uvalde Sheriff’s Department related to the school shooting.
UVALDE, TX
WFAA

Uvalde school board delays decision on Arredondo's job status

SAN ANTONIO — The Uvalde school board postponed a special meeting, where members were scheduled to discuss firing embattled district Police Chief Pete Arredondo. Uvalde CISD Superintendent Hal Harrell recommended Arredondo's termination, noting that the district's contract with the chief does not allow administrators to fire the chief at will.
UVALDE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
MLB
easttexasradio.com

Families Of Uvalde Victims Want Charges Filed

Families of the victims of Texas’ mass school shooting want the police officers criminally charged, but experts say that’s a high bar to clear. Professor Alex del Carmen teaches criminology at Tarleton State University in Fort Worth. He says there will be a lot of pressure on the district attorney to bring the case before a grand jury. He doubts the officers will be charged criminally, despite the report showing they waited more than one hour to enter the classroom and confront the gunman.
UVALDE, TX
wrtv.com

Google pays tribute to Uvalde victim with special 'doodle' post

Google is paying tribute to a young artist among the 19 children who died in a mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. Ten-year-old Alithia Ramirez entered the Doodle for Google contest in March. Her artwork did not make the finals, but Google decided to display it as...
UVALDE, TX
jambroadcasting.com

Backpack Drive for Uvalde ISD students

Texas 4-H has announced they are gathering backpacks for students attending the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District this fall. The backpacks received will be distributed to students enrolled in pre-kindergarten through sixth grade. Anyone wishing to donate can bring backpacks to the Gillespie County AgriLife Extension Office, 38 Business Court.
UVALDE, TX
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
2K+
Followers
20K+
Post
639K+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy