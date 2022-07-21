ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenova, WV

Hope on the horizon as Kenova’s only grocery store to reopen

By Andie Bernhardt
WOWK 13 News
 3 days ago

KENOVA, WV (WOWK) — It’s been more than a year since the city of Kenova’s only grocery store was set on fire and residents are still dealing with the loss, but hope is on the horizon.

“It’s hurt us a lot,” said Kenova Mayor, Timothy Bias. “The people here in town were good about using the store, they enjoyed coming here. It was close, convenient, they had good produce, good meats. It was a real blow to our area.”

A local business owner bought the property and construction is underway.

“The anticipation is crazy, everyone is waiting for this place to open,” said Kenova resident, Tyler Bustetter. “I live right around the street, so Save-A-Lot being here is great. I can walk around the corner if I need something.”

Local businesses see up to 50% increase in revenue from return of the Regatta

While there’s no food on the shelves yet, residents are already seeing the progress.

“It’ll be nice to go in your own store in your own town,” said Mayor Bias.

The store has been around for generations and is one the community relied on.

“We came here all the time,” said frequent shopper, Hannah Cyrus. “We liked coming here, our closest one is way out Wayne, closer to Wayne Walmart. It’s much closer and convenient to come to this one.”

Mayor Bias says they are still waiting for an official opening date, but he’s hoping it will reopen at the end of August. He says they are planning to have it open by the end of the year.

City
Kenova, WV
WOWK 13 News

Huntington Mall open after Barboursville power outage

BARBOURSVILLE, WV (WOWK) — Residents and businesses of Barboursville are gradually getting power back after an outage on Saturday morning. At 10:20 a.m. on Saturday, the Huntington Mall posted on Facebook that they were experiencing an outage and would keep people updated. A short two minutes later, the mall posted it was open after power […]
wchstv.com

Power outages an ongoing issue for Jackson County residents

JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Strong winds and rain wreak havoc on Jackson County residents, with some facing days without power. First Creek Road residents report power outages are becoming routine occurrences, and they are concerned for the future. "Months later, not much has changed. We are in the...
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
#Food Drink
wchstv.com

Heat advisory in effect for portions of the Eyewitness News viewing area

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Heat index values are expected to reach triple digits Sunday in portions of the Eyewitness News viewing area. A heat advisory is in effect for multiple counties including Kanawha, Putnam and Cabell counties. The National Weather Service announced a heat advisory is in effect from...
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Storms knock down tree in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Gusty winds and strong storms moved through the region Saturday afternoon. According to dispatchers, a tree is down across 5th Avenue in Huntington. It happened just before 3:00 at 11th Street. The fire department is on-scene working on clean-up. At this time, one lane of traffic...
HUNTINGTON, WV
wvexplorer.com

Tale of the "Screaming Lady" based on real historical horror

Some of the most chilling tales of hauntings in West Virginia are based on real events, and one of the most horrific is that of the Screaming Lady of Mason County. Her ghost is said to haunt, or to have haunted, the woods south of "the Bend" in the Ohio River, as the region is known.
MASON COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

