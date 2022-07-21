Spokane County Prosecutor candidate Deb Conklin talks gun control, prosecution bias | The Tea with Amanda Roley

The Spokane City Council is preparing to bar city employees from participating in out of state abortion investigations, or investigating the outcome of a pregnancy. Some fear city council action may not be enough to protect both patients and abortion providers. As many states – including Idaho – move to...
SPOKANE, Wash. — There’s a new place where you can drop off your ballot this election season. Just outside the newly remodeled Spokane Public Library, there is now a drop box where you can drop off your ballot. The drop box is at 906 W. Main Ave. in...
A jury convicted a 33-year-old man last week of impersonating an officer before robbing, kidnapping and raping a woman last year in Spokane County. According to court documents, Warren J. Pittman on April 18, 2021, followed the victim into and out of a gas station at Perry Street and Illinois Avenue trying to talk to her.
SPOKANE, Wash. — Midterm elections are almost here, which means it’s time to let your voice be heard. Representatives from the Washington State Democratic Party will be continuing their 2022 Get Out the Vote tour in Spokane on Sunday morning. Chair of the Democratic Party for Washington State...
Well, this is embarrassing. And dangerous. And writing on the wall. A computer system’s failure to deliver orders at Spokane’s Veterans Affairs hospital, part of the government’s single-payer health system, caused harm to at least 148 veterans, says a draft report by a federal watchdog agency. The...
SPOKANE, Wash – A former Spokane teacher fired for refusing to wear a mask says she’s suing Spokane Public Schools. Natalie Poulson, who is also running for a seat in the Washington legislature, says her First Amendment rights were violated. She was one of several educators at Finch...
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police are conducting a death investigation on West Boone Avenue between Walnut and Cedar. Police responded to the report of a dead person at a home on West Boone Avenue. They received the report at 8:20 a.m. on Sunday morning. Crime scene tape is surrounding the house. HAPPENING NOW: SPD presence on Boone ave. Crime scene...
SPOKANE, Wash. — With the deadline looming, local leaders say they have a plan to deal with the growing homeless camp off I-90 and Freya. The proposal details how Spokane County leaders could use $24.3 million in state funding to house people at the homeless encampment off of I-90.
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — COVID-19 is still taking a toll in North Idaho. The Panhandle Health District reported 391 new COVID-19 cases in the past week, as well as seven more deaths attributed to the virus, bringing the PHD's virus-related fatalities to 982. It also reported 18 districtwide hospitalizations,...
Editor’s note: This story is the second in a two-part series on white nationalism and extremism in Idaho. Some photos of messages in the timeline contain offensive and derogatory language. Extremists arrested en masse on June 11 in Idaho’s idyllic lakeside city of Coeur d’Alene came from all over...
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Fire departments across Spokane County have enacted a 'Fire Danger Burn Restriction' that went into effect Friday, July 22. Marshals from the Spokane Fire Department (SFD), Spokane Valley Fire Department (SVFD), Spokane County, Cheney, Airway Heights and Deer Park have all enacted burn restrictions as of Friday.
SPOKANE, Wash.— The Washington State Department of Commerce has granted preliminary approval for Catholic Charities’ Catalyst Project. The project was approved to receive up to $6.5 million from the Department of Commerce. The project says that 87 rooms will be provided to people from state rights of way,...
SPOKANE, Wash. — The city of Spokane submitted a $24.3 million dollar proposal on housing people who live at homeless encampments. One of the proposal locations is the Quality Inn right on Sunset Boulevard. People that live near the Quality Inn think that it’s a great idea. “I...
Spokane police are investigating the digital trail left behind by four Lime scooter users who are believed to have attacked a group of servicemen stationed at Fairchild Air Force Base. The five servicemen were leaving Borracho Tacos & Tequileria downtown after one of them became too drunk and passed out...
(The Center Square) – Spokane Valley opted out of a last-minute scramble by area governments to work out a plan to get 600 people out of a large homeless encampment along Interstate 90 with $24 million in state funds. The Department of Commerce offered $24 million to help with...
SPOKANE, Wash. – The suspect in a deadly shooting outside the House of Charity has been arrested in Montana. Wesley Goings, who is from Spokane, was arrested in Montana on Thursday. The Spokane County Medical Examiner has not yet identified the victim, but friends identified him as “Cowboy.” Goings faces a murder charge, along with unlawful possession of a firearm...
COEUR d’ALENE — The Coeur d’Alene Police Department has the most openings, 14, since Police Chief Lee White came on board in 2014. "Before, I could fill those openings fairly quickly,” he said. But not now. The impact of so many unfilled police posts has been...
SPOKANE, Wash. – The City of Spokane and regional partners have submitted a plan to use state funding to re-home people living at Camp Hope. More than $24 million are on the line from the Department of Commerce. The plan seeks the money on behalf of numerous community service providers to add more than 650 indoor spaces. More than half...
Comments / 1