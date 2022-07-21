ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane County, WA

Spokane County Prosecutor candidate Deb Conklin talks gun control, prosecution bias | The Tea with Amanda Roley

KREM
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeb Conklin is running to be the...

www.krem.com

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Spokane County, WA
City
Spokane, WA
Local
Washington Elections
Local
Washington Government
Spokane County, WA
Government
Spokane County, WA
Elections
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Control#Tea#Politics Federal#Election Local#Politics Congress#Politics Local#Election Federal#Krem 2
KREM2

North Idaho reports seven more COVID-19 deaths

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — COVID-19 is still taking a toll in North Idaho. The Panhandle Health District reported 391 new COVID-19 cases in the past week, as well as seven more deaths attributed to the virus, bringing the PHD's virus-related fatalities to 982. It also reported 18 districtwide hospitalizations,...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
KREM2

Residents react to Spokane homeless housing proposal

SPOKANE, Wash. — The city of Spokane submitted a $24.3 million dollar proposal on housing people who live at homeless encampments. One of the proposal locations is the Quality Inn right on Sunset Boulevard. People that live near the Quality Inn think that it’s a great idea. “I...
SPOKANE, WA
ncwlife.com

Spokane Valley opts out of regional shelter planning

(The Center Square) – Spokane Valley opted out of a last-minute scramble by area governments to work out a plan to get 600 people out of a large homeless encampment along Interstate 90 with $24 million in state funds. The Department of Commerce offered $24 million to help with...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Suspect in fatal downtown Spokane shooting arrested in Missoula

SPOKANE, Wash. – The suspect in a deadly shooting outside the House of Charity has been arrested in Montana.  Wesley Goings, who is from Spokane, was arrested in Montana on Thursday.  The Spokane County Medical Examiner has not yet identified the victim, but friends identified him as “Cowboy.”  Goings faces a murder charge, along with unlawful possession of a firearm...
SPOKANE, WA
Coeur d'Alene Press

Police openings take toll

COEUR d’ALENE — The Coeur d’Alene Police Department has the most openings, 14, since Police Chief Lee White came on board in 2014. "Before, I could fill those openings fairly quickly,” he said. But not now. The impact of so many unfilled police posts has been...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy