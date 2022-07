(Seguin) – A Laredo woman earned herself a stay in Seguin after attempting to transport $100,000 worth of Fentanyl through Guadalupe County. Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Investigators say at 5 p.m. Thursday, Ana Laura Hernandez, 44, was arrested following what began as a routine traffic stop on Interstate 10 by K9 Corporal Dustin Crawford. They say as Crawford spoke with Hernandez; he observed her behavior to be suspicious. Crawford then asked Hernandez for consent to search the vehicle and was granted consent.

GUADALUPE COUNTY, TX ・ 14 HOURS AGO