CASPER, Wyo. — After about a year of work preparing its warrior-themed shop in downtown Casper, Barbarian Coffee Roasters is nearly ready to open. The Casper Area Chamber of Commerce will help with a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the roastery and coffee shop during its grand opening on Tuesday, July 26, owners Jon and Gayle Ramsey said on Friday. Barbarian Coffee Roasters is located at 136 S. Center St.

CASPER, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO