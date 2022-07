When dawn broke Thursday morning, some Knoxville residents found that the previous night’s storms had cost them nearly everything they had. While the vast majority of people weathered the violent thunderstorms with, at worst, the loss of power for a few hours or some downed tree limbs, many of the poorest of the poor watched their few belongings get swept away in flash floods and felt lucky that was all they’d lost.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO