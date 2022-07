The heat wave has been our big story across the Ozarks throughout the last week and that heat continues today. We are expecting a little relief though, thanks to a front higher upstairs in the atmosphere. Showers and thunderstorms have developed across parts of the viewing area, really favoring Central Missouri. This activity is moving slowly and we’ll have to monitor any flooding throughout our northern counties this morning. With more moisture in the air, we won’t be able to warm up as much but it’s still going to be above normal for this time of year. Highs surge back close to 100° this afternoon under a mix of clouds and sunshine. Feels like temps will be in the low to mid 100s so make sure you’re thinking about your heat safety precautions. Heat Advisories are in effect once again through this evening for the sweltering conditions.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO