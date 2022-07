The National Weather Service (NWS) is warning that temperatures will be dangerously high in some parts of Colorado on Friday, with some areas expected to reach 102 degrees. The NWS has issued a 'heat advisory' between 10 AM and 8 PM in the northeast plains of Colorado and most of the I-25 corridor. The highlighted areas on the map below are included in the advisory.

COLORADO STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO