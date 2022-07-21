ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

LEE: There is no Plan B. Bryan Harsin doubles down on himself — one more time.

By Justin Lee1
Opelika-Auburn News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA — There is no Plan B. It’s plain and simple, and out there in the open. Bryan Harsin said it on the hottest microphone he could speak into, at the biggest press event in college football, broadcasting it at SEC Media Days to every media outlet that would spread the...

Opelika-Auburn News

Excitement for transfer Koy Moore builds inside Auburn’s locker room and out

It could be 9 o’clock at night, Tank Bigsby said, when he’d peer out onto the field at the Auburn athletics facility and see Koy Moore out there working out. He could be by himself. He could be out there catching passes from his fellow transfer, Zach Calzada. He’s speedy. He’s driven, so it seems. And if Moore has his way, those nights will be the story of one Auburn football star at the facility passing by Auburn football’s next star in the making.
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Watch now: Danjel Purifoy sinks game-winner, Auburn alumni earn first win at TBT

The band of Auburn alumni beat a team led by Wofford College alumni called WoCo Showtime, 70-67. The teams were tied 67-67 in the late stages with the first team to 70 set to win. Tim Quarterman took the ball up court, dribbled left, then dished the ball across the key to Purifoy on the elbow. One of the heroes from Auburn’s Final Four team in 2019 drained the shot, and War Ready moved on to the second round.
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Auburn’s Blake Burkhalter reports to Braves facility

Less than a week after being drafted by the Atlanta Braves, Dothan’s Blake Burkhalter took his first steps in a pro baseball career on Sunday. The 2019 Northview graduate and Auburn University relief pitcher standout headed for the Braves training facility in North Port, Fla., hoping to arrive in time for a team dinner at 5 p.m.
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Auburn’s Lior Berman helps Team USA win gold at Maccabi Games

JERUSALEM, Israel – Auburn rising senior guard Lior Berman (Birmingham, Ala.) and the Maccabi USA Open Men’s Basketball team defeated France, 81-70, to win the gold medal at the 2022 World Maccabi Games on Sunday at Malha Arena. Berman recorded 11 points, four rebounds and three steals versus...
AUBURN, AL
