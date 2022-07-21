ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, CA

Fairfield man arrested for multiple cold case homicides

By Megan Camponovo
FOX40
FOX40
 3 days ago
Courtesy of the Solano County Sheriff’s Office

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — According to a news release from the Solano County Sheriff’s Office, James Ray Gary, 76, from Fairfield was arrested in connection to multiple homicides that spanned three different jurisdictions and lasted over three decades.

A warrant was placed for Gary’s arrest and a search of his home Monday.

He was arrested Tuesday and was booked the Solano County Jail. He is facing homicide charges and is being held without bail.

According to the news release, in July 1980, officers found a woman dead inside a home in Union City. They identified the woman as 46-year-old Latrelle Lindsay whose cause of death was due to strangulation and blunt force injuries. She was also the victim of sexual assault.

Officers were unable to identify any suspects in regards to Lindsay’s death. Officers sent a DNA sample for search in a law enforcement database, but there were no matches made.

According to the news release in March 1996, officers discovered a body in the bushes near Caltrans on Highway 780 near Laurel Street in Vallejo.

Officers identified the victim as Winifred Douglas, 46, from the Oakland/Berkeley area. The release said that her death was “determined to be asphyxia and blunt force trauma to the head and neck and was ruled a homicide,” and there were no suspects identified.

According to the news release, in 2003, evidence was sent to the California Department of Justice for DNA analysis. The release said that “a single DNA profile was found,” but no match was made when it was entered into the FBI DNA database.

The news release said that in 2012 the Solano County homicide DNA profile matched evidence from the Union City homicide in 1980, however, there was still no suspect.

In July of 2022, The Union City Police Department and the Solano County Sheriff’s Office were told that the DNA that matched their two cases, “also matched a sex crime investigated by a North Bay Police Department in 2021.”

However, this time, there was a suspect.

According to the news release, detectives collected a DNA sample from Gary and it was compared to the sample found at the crime scenes and it matched all three.

There are additional charges expected from the Union City homicide.

