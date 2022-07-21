ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jenks, OK

Jenks residents evacuated due to a major gas leak in Glenwood South neighborhood

By Dana Nickel, FOX23 News
 3 days ago
JENKS, Okla. — UPDATE (07/21 7:20 p.m.): A Spokesperson for Oklahoma Natural Gas (ONG) said crews are onsite working on repairs after a third party hit a gas line while installing fiber optic cables.

ONG said seven houses were evacuated by the Jenks Fire Department.

Douglas Street, between 111th and 112th, is closed due to a major gas leak in the Glenwood South neighborhood in Jenks, Okla., according to the Jenks Police Department.

Jenks Police also said that all residents in this area have been evacuated.

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

