Ring the wedding bells! Jillian Michaels revealed on Friday that she married her longtime love, DeShanna Marie Minuto, in Africa. "@deshannamarie Michaels - it's an honor and an adventure saying I do to you," the celebrity fitness guru wrote on Instagram. "Finding you... my person... and eloping in Africa together has been one of the most magical and transformative chapters of my life. A special thank you to Susan Neva at @alluringafrica , the team at @wearewilderness and the Himba people for helping us commemorate our union in style. We will treasure these experiences for the rest of our lives."

WORLD ・ 2 DAYS AGO