ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

No activity spotted at two newly constructed Amazon plants in Omaha and Council Bluffs

By Cindy Gonzalez
Nebraska Examiner
Nebraska Examiner
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZiYNT_0goIdSV600
The newly constructed Amazon facility near North 72nd and State Streets in Omaha appears inactive on July 21, 2022. (Cindy Gonzalez/Nebraska Examiner)

OMAHA — There’s no sign of business activity at two other Omaha-area Amazon warehouse facilities that are newly constructed and span a combined 400,000 square feet — raising questions about their future.

The Nebraska Examiner visited the two sites Thursday in the wake of confirmation that a third in-the-pipeline Amazon center, in the Papillion area of Sarpy County, likely will open in 2024 rather than this year.

Papillion officials said the e-commerce giant informed them that “supply chain issues” were behind the delayed opening of the nearly completed 700,000-square-foot complex at Highways 370 and 50.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bIxVP_0goIdSV600
Amazon facility in Sarpy County is to delay opening until, likely, 2024. Interior work appears ongoing on July 21, 2022. (Cindy Gonzalez/Nebraska Examiner)

Announced in late 2020, that facility is to feature robots working alongside up to 1,000 human employees.

‘They worked really hard’

Spokesman Andy DiOrio offered little detail this week when asked about the three metro area plants.

“We’re still excited to launch these new facilities in the Omaha market, though we’ve had to adjust our timing,” DiOrio, regional public relations manager, said in a statement.

“We know the Papillion and Council Bluffs communities are looking forward to the opportunities we’ll be bringing to the area, and we’ll share new timing along with information about the great jobs, pay and comprehensive benefits we’ll be offering just as soon as we can.”

Amazon officials said previously that the Council Bluffs sorting center at South 24th Street and Veterans Memorial Highway will create about 500 jobs, once opened.

We’re still excited to launch these new facilities in the Omaha market, though we’ve had to adjust our timing

– Andy DiOrio, Amazon regional spokesman

Construction of that 270,000-square-foot Iowa facility appears complete with a finished parking lot and loading dock area. No one was in sight early Thursday afternoon when a reporter visited the grounds. The familiar Amazon arrow and signage was not visible on the blue and gray structure.

Bluffs Mayor Matt Walsh said the center has been finished, as far as he knows, for a month or two. He said that the building does not appear to be staffed yet and that he has not been informed of its status or any potential delay.

“They worked really hard to get it done,” he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16ZhpV_0goIdSV600
Newly constructed Amazon facility at 24th Street and Veterans Memorial Highway in Council Bluffs looks inactive on July 21, 2022. (Cindy Gonzalez/Nebraska Examiner)

Paula Hazlewood, of Advance Southwest Iowa Corp., an affiliate of the Greater Omaha Chamber, said she had not been informed of a potential delay, either.

At the Omaha Amazon site, near 72nd and State Streets, a 141,360-square-foot facility is newly constructed but currently appears inactive. It was one of the city’s biggest commercial building permits in 2021.

Carrie Murphy, spokeswoman for Mayor Jean Stothert, said the city has not issued a certificate of occupancy yet for the warehouse, and that would not happen until inspectors approve a final floor plan for equipment.

Thursday at the Papillion area plant, the parking lot contained multiple vehicles, mostly construction vans and cars with out-of-state license plates, indicating that interior finishings by contract workers was in progress.

That Sarpy County complex was touted as the biggest economic development coup for 2020 in the seven-county area covered by the Greater Omaha Chamber. A chamber analysis at the time said business leaders expect the operation to have a $203 million annual economic impact in the metro area.

News of the delayed opening came following media accounts that Amazon warehouses in numerous other cities across the nation have reported delays or cancellations to warehouse plans. Amazon reported a $3.8 billion net loss in the first quarter of 2022, compared to the $8.1 billion profit a year earlier.

DiOrio noted there is an active Amazon delivery station in Papillion that opened in 2018 and another near Eppley Airfield. “We see Omaha as a growing market,” he said.

Veta Jeffery, who recently assumed the helm at the Chamber, said her team understands there are many “moving parts along with world-wide issues that are impacting projects for companies like Amazon.”

She said the Chamber and other leaders will be ready to help Amazon when the company is ready to move forward.

“This project remains a crucial piece of our rapidly growing area and we will continue to facilitate its arrival,” Jeffery said.

Comments / 6

Democrats are parasites
3d ago

this is what happens when democrats are in charge of the country, everyone suffer's do to lack of leader ship.

Reply(2)
9
CronHustlaz Muzik
3d ago

Plot twist…… they are waiting for the Great War to pop off…. They will be using these buildings as processing centers !

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOWT

Public meeting for north Omaha power plant plans

A great summer evening with low humidity for the metro, rain chances return Monday keeping us cool. 9-year-old is only survivor in Iowa triple homicide. A 9-year-old survived a shooting at an Iowa State Park.
OMAHA, NE
Nebraska Examiner

Who deserves thanks for the ARPA funding?

The Sarpy County Vietnam Memorial Foundation advisory board was recently notified that we had been approved for a $2 million grant. Along with support from the City of Papillion, Bellevue University and private citizens, this moves us very close to our goal to fund this important project. When I asked...
SARPY COUNTY, NE
KETV.com

Omaha's Little Bo Backyard Bash round two

Little Bohemia is celebrating history and getting a business boost. The second Little Bo Backyard Bash happened Saturday in Omaha. It was on South 13th and William streets, next to Dundee Bank. There was live music, food trucks, drinks and more. With more businesses coming to the area, leaders are...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

One more day of intense heat

The mayor's office just announced major details about how we will transition to the new but temporary downtown library. A closer look at when the Omaha public library will open a temporary location downtown. Sarpy County woman changes plea in murder case. Updated: 22 hours ago. A Sarpy County woman...
OMAHA, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Nebraska Business
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Omaha, NE
Omaha, NE
Business
City
Papillion, NE
Omaha, NE
Government
iheart.com

Omaha couple open city's first frozen custard shop

(Omaha, NE) -- A unique dessert shop is opening its doors in Countryside Village this weekend. Omaha's first, locally owned frozen custard shop, Countryside Cones, will have their grand opening on Saturday, July 23, from noon-10:00 PM. The shop located in Countryside Village, at 8721 Countryside Plaza, will feature soft-serve frozen custard, as well as a vegan (oat-based) soft-serve and a dairy-free/vegan pineapple Dole Whip.
OMAHA, NE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jean Stothert
klkntv.com

4 orphaned puppies fly to Nebraska for a second chance at life

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- On Saturday, 4 orphaned puppies left a rescue in Southeast Missouri, took a flight with “Pilots N Paws” and landed in Lincoln. At just a few weeks old, their mother was hit by a car and had to be put down. All 4 female puppies were taken care of by a rescue in Southeast Missouri, until they were old enough to fly. They are now in the care of a Nebraska non-profit called “Brave Animal Rescue.”
LINCOLN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Warehouse#Commercial Building#Plant#Council Bluffs#Veterans Memorial Highway
KETV.com

Omaha Boy Scouts clean aftermath of Memorial Park concert

Omaha's Memorial Park concert celebration left a mess after the night ended, but some Boy Scouts fixed that. They spent their morning cleaning up Memorial Park after last night's concert and fireworks finale. Parents say it teaches the scouts important lessons. "Our time outside is always what we always look...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Portion of Omaha’s Riverfront Trail to temporarily close

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Portions of a popular trail will be closed starting next week. According to the City of Omaha Parks and Recreation Department, the paved section of the Riverfront Trail South Levee Access Road will be closed starting next week. The closure will begin on Monday, July 25,...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Wenninghoff Farm owners fight off rumors of closing

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Word of mouth and social media are fueling rumors that a long-time family-owned business in Omaha has shut down. The owners of Wenninghoff’s Farm say those rumors have slowed business at their indoor farmers market. The rumors may have started because people misunderstood a business deal.
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

BREAKING: Alleged extortion of women in Omaha and Fremont

Next weekend, trucks will come out to the Seward County Fairgrounds for the Pride in Your Ride Kroy Vandenberg Memorial Scholarship Truck Show. Seven scholarships will be awarded to high school graduates going into two-year trade programs. Nebraska City work to restore downtown Veteran’s Memorial Building. Updated: 21 hours...
OMAHA, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Business
News Break
Politics
kfornow.com

New Covid-19 Cases In Lincoln Drop Friday

(KFOR Lincoln July 23, 2022) New Covid 19 cases dropped Friday as the Lincoln Lancaster County Health Department reported 72 new cases of the virus down from the 112 that were reported on Thursday. The Covid 19 risk dial remains at low orange meaning the risk of spread and impact in the community is high and continues to increase.
LINCOLN, NE
Nebraska Examiner

Nebraska Examiner

Lincoln, NE
698
Followers
624
Post
106K+
Views
ABOUT

Nebraskans want accountability from their elected officials and government. Are their tax dollars well-spent? Are state agencies and local governments responsive to the people? Are officials, programs and policies working for the common good and a better future for our state? The Nebraska Examiner was established to provide a hard-hitting, daily flow of important news, scoops and reports to help us better understand our community. Our website is free — free of ads, free of paywalls, free of paid subscriptions. The Nebraska Examiner is independent, nonprofit and nonpartisan, dedicated to producing a vigorous news report about the Cornhusker State. We also provide a forum for commentary. Opinion pieces are labeled as such, and Examiner reporters do not contribute to our commentary. We invite commentary from the community. We make our work available to your community newspapers and other media outlets with proper attribution. The Nebraska Examiner is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Examiner retains full editorial independence.

 https://nebraskaexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy