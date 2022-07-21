ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jerry Lewis’ longtime Las Vegas home lists for $2.7M

By Mary K. Jacob
 3 days ago
No joke! The Las Vegas home of Jerry Lewis can now be yours. Mike Bounce Jr

The beloved Las Vegas home where legendary comedian and actor Jerry Lewis spent most of his adult life has hit the market for $2.7 million.

Built in 1964, Lewis and his wife, Sandee “Sam” Lewis, lived in the home for 35 years.

A year after Lewis, born Joseph Levitch, died in 2017 at age 91, his widow sold the home for $1.2 million. The five-bedroom, five-bathroom estate sold once more last year to real estate agent Iddo Gavish for $1.42 million, and he briefly put it on the rental market at the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

“One of the divisions of my company buys houses, rehabs, and sells them,” Gavish, with Century 21 Gavish Real Estate, told Mansion Global.

While Gavish has since updated the home with modern renovations, he revealed that some of the home’s original touches remain.

The property spans roughly 8,000 square feet.
The great room.
The dining room.
The kitchen.

“You can’t get petrified wood like that now, that is seriously priceless,” he said. “The bar is original, too; all we did was bring in someone to touch up all the wood.”

Spanning nearly 8,000 square feet, the home’s other original features include a crystal chandelier in the entryway that Lewis had imported from France, a petrified wood fireplace and a classic 1960s wooden bar in a lower-level lounge area.

Additionally, there is a one-bedroom, one-bathroom guest quarter.

Outdoor features include a sprawling lawn with an outdoor patio, a barbeque pit area and a genuine rock pool waterfall.

The lounge and bar area.
The primary ensuite bedroom.
The primary bathroom with a bench installed in the rain shower.
The pool.
Jerry Lewis with a model of the Jerry Lewis Cinema’ on April 22, 1971.

Shawn Gibson, of Century 21 Gavish Real Estate, holds the listing.

Lewis began his career alongside Dean Martin as the comedy duo of Martin and Lewis. He then went on to star in films such as “The Nutty Professor,” “The Bell Boy” and, later in his career, “The King of Comedy.”

In 1983, Lewis was awarded France’s Legion of Honor.

Lewis died in his home at the age of 91. The cause of death was end-stage cardiac disease and peripheral artery disease, according to the Las Vegas Coroner’s report.

