Snapchat parent’s poor quarter wipes out $80 billion in ad industry market cap

By Reuters
New York Post
 3 days ago
The drop in Snap's shares evaporated $7 billion of its value. REUTERS

Facebook-owner Meta Platforms, Google-owner Alphabet and other companies that sell online ads lost about $80 billion in combined stock market value on Thursday after Snap posted poor quarterly results and warned of an uncertain outlook.

Slammed by a weakening economy, increased competition from TikTok and recent privacy changes on iPhones, the Snapchat owner missed second-quarter revenue targets and warned that “forward-looking visibility remains incredibly challenging.”

Its shares collapsed 26%, bringing Snap’s loss in 2022 to over 70%.

With Wall Street already worried about a potential recession, Snap’s report also sparked a selloff in rival internet ad sellers. Meta dropped 5% in extended trade, while Alphabet fell 3% and Pinterest tumbled 7%.

Twitter’s shares fell less, losing just under 2%.

The Snapchat owner missed second-quarter revenue targets and warned that “forward-looking visibility remains incredibly challenging.”

The drop in Alphabet’s shares cut its market capitalization by over $40 billion, and Meta’s loss reduced its market capitalization by about $25 billion. The drop in Snap’s shares evaporated $7 billion of its value.

Snap’s poor report also hit other growth stocks, with Spotify Technology, Shopify and Roblox down around 3% each after hours.

With Twitter suing Elon Musk to force the billionaire to make good on his April promise to buy Twitter for $44 billion, many investors view Twitter’s stock as a wager on the outcome of that upcoming legal battle, and less as a reflection of the company’s current fundamentals.

Twitter is set to report its quarterly results early on Friday, but the micro-blogging platform has canceled its traditional call with analysts, pointing to Musk’s “pending acquisition.”

In its report, Snap said its daily active users rose 18% year-over-year to 347 million, beating analysts’ expectations.

But that user growth comes as the customers of social media companies face inflation at 40-year highs and brace for a potential economic downturn, an environment where brands spend less on advertising and apply greater scrutiny to how they spend their advertising dollars.

Alphabet posts its second-quarter results on July 26, Meta reports on results on July 27, and Pinterest on Aug. 1.

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
Fortune

Crypto and VC giant a16z is ditching its Silicon Valley HQ, saying the region’s ‘network effect’ is no longer worth it: ‘Our headquarters will be in the cloud’

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Well-known venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz is ditching its Silicon Valley headquarters and going all-in on remote work, one of the most high-profile examples of the pandemic's profound impact shaking up longstanding tech industry norms.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Stocks Edge Lower, Snap, Twitter, Mattel And Seagate Technology In Focus - Five Things To Know

Here are five things you must know for Friday, July 22:. 1. -- Stock Futures Steady Amid Renewed Recession Risk. U.S. equity futures pointed to a muted open on Wall Street Friday as investors picked through a disappointing quarterly earnings report from message app maker Snap Inc., its ripple-effect on social media stocks and the ongoing uncertainty linked to global economic growth.
STOCKS
Benzinga

8 Snap Analysts React To Q2 Earnings Miss: 'Not Snapping Back Anytime Soon'

Snap Inc SNAP shares traded lower by 38% on Friday after the company disappointed Wall Street with its second-quarter numbers. On Thursday, Snap reported a second-quarter adjusted EPS loss of 2 cents, missing analyst estimates of a 1-cent loss. Snap's $1.11 billion in revenue for the quarter also fell short of consensus expectations of $1.14 billion. Revenue was up 13% from a year ago.
STOCKS
Markets Insider

The stock market will be rocked lower this week as mega-cap tech firms like Apple, Amazon and Microsoft report earnings, Fairlead Strategies says

The stock market is setup to be rocked lower this week after mega-cap tech firms report earnings, according to Fairlead Strategies. Apple, Amazon, Alphabet, Microsoft, and Meta Platforms are scheduled to report second-quarter earnings this week. "We expect these heavyweights to contribute to downside volatility this week, noting their rallies...
STOCKS
International Business Times

Global Stocks Mixed As Snap Shares Dive After Earnings

European stocks edged back into positive territory while Wall Street retreated Friday as Snap shares fell off a cliff after reporting bleak quarterly results. Meanwhile, the euro came under pressure after a key survey suggested the single-currency area could be on the verge of recession due to slumping demand and rising costs.
STOCKS
New York Post

