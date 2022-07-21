ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sailboat with over 150 migrants on board intercepted off Florida coast

A sailboat carrying more than 150 migrants was intercepted in Florida. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

A sailboat carrying migrants was intercepted off of Boca Chita, Florida Thursday morning by US Coast Guard officials and local law enforcement.

The grounded vessel reportedly contained more than 150 migrants, according to Local 10. The Coast Guard reported all individuals on the boat were safe and are not in the water. They are asking nearby mariners to remain clear of the area.

There are believed to have been over 150 migrants packed the boat.
None of the 150 migrants were found injured.
Law enforcement officials and the US Coast Guard surround the crowded sailboat in Islandia, Florida on July 21, 2022.

Miami-Dade Police, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation and U.S. Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine operations were also on the scene.

No details regarding where the migrants are from have been released.

