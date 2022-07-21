ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

NYC correction officer busted for fatal shooting of teen in the Bronx

By Tina Moore and
 3 days ago
A NYC correctional officer was taken into question over the shooting of a Bronx teenager. Seth Gottfried

A New York City correction officer was arrested Thursday for the shooting death of a Bronx teen who might have been firing a water-pellet gun at him, cops said.

Dion Middleton, 45, was charged with murder, manslaughter, and criminal possession of a weapon charge for killing 18-year-old Raymond Chaluisant, according to police.

Chaluisant was shot and killed early Thursday morning as he sat in the passenger seat of a silver Acura at the southeast corner of the Cross Bronx Expressway & Morris Avenue, according to police.

Chaluisant was found unconscious and unresponsive in the passenger’s seat of a silver Acura with a gunshot wound to his face around 1:30 a.m. Thursday.

When officers opened the Acura door to render aid to Chaluisant, an Orbeez water gun fell out of his lap, according to police sources.

The shooting occurred at the southeast corner of the Cross Bronx Expressway & Morris Avenue, according to police.

But cops found him a few blocks from the shooting at the northwest corner of Grand Concourse and East Tremont Avenue in Mount Hope, authorities said.

Raymond Chaluisant was shot while sitting in an Acura MDX in the Bronx.

Chaluisant was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Teens using airsoft guns to shoot circular water gel beads at friends has become the latest social media sensation that police departments have warned could have harmful consequences.

While Orbeez pellets are soft to the touch, they can lead to injury and even break the skin when shot from a gun.

