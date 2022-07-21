ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tanya Tucker, Los Lobos & Orville Peck to Lead Lucktoberfest at Willie Nelson’s Luck Ranch

By Jessica Nicholson
 3 days ago
Tanya Tucker perform on stage during day 1 of 2019 CMA Music Festival on June 6, 2019 in Nashville. Jason Kempin/GI

Tanya Tucker, Orville Peck, Los Lobos, the Black Opry featuring Fantastic Negrito and more are set to lead the upcoming 10-day Lucktoberfest music celebration, set for Oct. 28-Nov. 6 at Willie Nelson‘s Luck Ranch.

Each evening of the festival’s diverse performance lineup will be anchored by a different theme, from Peck’s Outlaw Masquerade Ball, a Halloween family night, the Black Opry celebrating the music and creative excellence of Black artists, nights celebrating AAPI and LGBTQIA+ artists and an all-female performer evening featuring Tucker, Sierra Ferrell and Nikki Lane.

Luck Presents founder Matt Bizer said via a statement, “Lucktoberfest is a 10 day celebration of everything we love about Texas; from the music to the food and everything in between. Luck at its core is all about community, where everyone can come as they are. By collaborating with an amazing and diverse group of local and national curators, we are celebrating Texas by holding space for people to be themselves and share their incredible talents. Bring a little of yourself to Luck this year, and take a little bit of Luck with you on your way out!”

Festival passes offer admittance to all events, and will go on sale July 22 at 10 a.m. CT here. Daily passes will also be made available on July 25 at 10 a.m. CT. 10-day festival passes are $100, while individual night passes are $35. Lucktoberfest will benefit the Central Texas Food Bank via the Luck Family Foundation, with one dollar from each ticket sold to Lucktoberfest aiding a goal of providing at least 100,000 meals with this year’s program.

See the full lineup for Lucktoberfest below:

Friday, Oct. 28: A Texas-Sized Kickoff Celebration Featuring: Paul Cauthen’s Big Velvet Revue

The grand introduction to the first-ever Lucktoberfest will kick off our 10-day celebration of Texas culture in a big way with Paul Cauthen’s Big Velvet Revue, featuring special guests as big as The Lonestar State. Did we mention that it’s big?

Saturday, Oct. 29: Outlaw Masquerade Ball Featuring: Orville Peck

Headlined by Orville Peck, this night is a far-west cowboy-themed masquerade ball featuring an eclectic cast of characters from burlesque dancers, saloon acts, and more special experiences; an homage to our unapologetic ancestors who paved the way for modern-day outliers and outsiders continuing the outlaw tradition.

Sunday, Oct. 30: Prost, Y’all! “Lucktoberfest” Featuring: Alex Meixner and Friends

A night of German-influenced entertainment celebrating cherished Bavarian traditions from everything to polka and Maskrugstemmen (beer-stein holding) featuring headliner and world-renowned musician Alex Meixner and special guests.

Monday, Oct. 31: LUCK-O-LANTERN Halloween Family Night Featuring: A Special Matthew Logan Vasquez and Friends Spooktacular

Just outside of neighborhood tradition, a unique and exciting one-stop shop for Halloween trick-or-treating, boos and brews, and something for every member of the family. Headlined by Matthew Logan Vasquez featuring a spooktacular all-star band. Kids under 18 get in free with a parent or guardian.

Tuesday, Nov. 1: Día De Los Muertos Experience Featuring: Los Lobos and More

Headlined by four-time Grammy award winners, Los Lobos, this Day of the Dead celebration features curated food, music, a community ofrenda, a formal procession, and so much more.

Wednesday, Nov. 2: The Black Opry Revue Featuring: Fantastic Negrito

Three-time Grammy award winner Fantastic Negrito headlines this night celebrating the soul at the crux of every genre of music, highlighting the work of Black artists who have always been integral to country; folk; blues; and Americana music. The evening will feature a viewing party for Fantastic Negritos’s film, “White Jesus Black Problems,” and more.

Thursday, Nov. 3: Luck Night Market Featuring: Sasami

Headlined by Sasami, this night celebrates Texas’ Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) community with a festive Night Market including street food from some of the best AAPI chefs from around the state, plus a wide array of vendors and artisans.

Friday, Nov. 4: Desert Roses Queer Southern Glamour: A Fashion and Variety Show

An LGBTQIA+ fete taking the celebration from the runway to the stage, featuring central Texas designers FLAMER; DASHE; Alive By Benjamin; This is Sloane; NICÓ; and curators. In Luck, all ways are welcome.

Saturday, Nov. 5: Sweethearts and a Rodeo With Tanya Tucker, Sierra Ferrell, and Nikki Lane

Led by two-time Grammy award winner Tanya Tucker, this night will feature an all-star female music lineup straight out of Honky Tonk, USA, celebrating the women of country music. Dust off your hat and shine up your boots for a yee-to-the-haw-filled night featuring a rowdy rodeo, two-steppin’ dancehall experience, and more.

Sunday, Nov. 6: Bloody Mary Morning: A Luck-style Send-off and Brunch Festival with Bob Schneider and Shiny Ribs

The grand finale to the first-ever Lucktoberfest will bring Bob Schneider and Shiny Ribs to the stage for an all-day fanfare and feast featuring your favorite brunch plates from national and local chefs.

