Eva Mendes’ dad supports her new business in the sweetest way: ‘My simpático cuban Papi’

Eva Mendes has been promoting her new line of kitchen essentials, l etting her Cuban side shine in hilarious videos in Spanish and showing the importance of keeping a clean sink to all her fans and followers.

Now the actress and entrepreneur has received the support of her own dad, Juan Carlos Méndez , who is making a special appearance on Eva’s latest Instagram video, sharing his thoughts about her brand Skura Style.

“When my simpático cuban Papi supports my new business venture with Skura Style but still thinks only women do dishes,” the Hollywood star wrote on social media, adding a laughing emoji and writing in Spanish “Thank you for your support Papi! I love you so much” with a heart emoji and the hashtag “not an ad.”

In the video Eva’s dad can be seen standing in front of the kitchen sink holding a sponge from the brand, looking directly into the camera and speaking in Spanish. “Do you want your kitchen to look clean so your husband doesn’t bother you,” he asks.

“Use the sponge that leaves everything wonderful and shiny,” he continues. “It doesn’t wear out, guaranteed for life,” concluding with, “Thank you very much.”

Fans and followers of the actress thought Eva’s dad was sweet and funny, but also agreed with her caption. “Naaa men should also do dishes lol” one person wrote, while someone else added “Awww that love and support is wonderful,” adding “Love the advertising!”