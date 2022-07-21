ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Eva Mendes’ dad supports her new business in the sweetest way: ‘My simpático cuban Papi’

By Daniel Neira
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ioSBr_0goIcyaR00

Eva Mendes has been promoting her new line of kitchen essentials, l etting her Cuban side shine in hilarious videos in Spanish and showing the importance of keeping a clean sink to all her fans and followers.

Now the actress and entrepreneur has received the support of her own dad, Juan Carlos Méndez , who is making a special appearance on Eva’s latest Instagram video, sharing his thoughts about her brand Skura Style.

“When my simpático cuban Papi supports my new business venture with Skura Style but still thinks only women do dishes,” the Hollywood star wrote on social media, adding a laughing emoji and writing in Spanish “Thank you for your support Papi! I love you so much” with a heart emoji and the hashtag “not an ad.”

In the video Eva’s dad can be seen standing in front of the kitchen sink holding a sponge from the brand, looking directly into the camera and speaking in Spanish. “Do you want your kitchen to look clean so your husband doesn’t bother you,” he asks.

“Use the sponge that leaves everything wonderful and shiny,” he continues. “It doesn’t wear out, guaranteed for life,” concluding with, “Thank you very much.”

Fans and followers of the actress thought Eva’s dad was sweet and funny, but also agreed with her caption. “Naaa men should also do dishes lol” one person wrote, while someone else added “Awww that love and support is wonderful,” adding “Love the advertising!”

Comments / 0

Related
Upworthy

Alicia Silverstone reveals she still co-sleeps with her 11-year-old son: 'I’m a loving mama'

Alicia Silverstone has revealed that she still shares a bed with her preteen son, Bear. Silverstone shares a very close bond with her son and it's evident in her Instagram pictures as well. While there has been a mixed response from some quarters to her style of parenting, the majority are lauding her and are supportive of her for leading the way in being more expressive and sharing a close bond with her kid. The 'Clueless' actor says she is simply following what nature has taught us all along. “I’m a natural mama, and I’m a loving mama. I believe in love, I believe in nature, and our society is scared of nature and love,” she said on The Ellen Fisher Podcast's latest episode.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eva Mendes
Upworthy

Mom dressed in school uniform hilariously rocks out with son who didn't want to go to class

A mom from Uganda is going viral on social media after sharing the lengths she had to go to in order to convince her son to go to school. Julie Underwood Sharon, an actress and fashion designer, took to TikTok in May to post a hilarious video of herself rocking out with her young son, who apparently didn't want to attend class that day. Twinning with the little boy in a matching school uniform, socks and even a small backpack, Sharon danced her heart out in what appeared to have been a desperate attempt to cheer up her son.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tico#Cuban#Advertising#Papi#Skura Style
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Funny Videos
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
People

Ohio Bride's $3.75 Thrifted Wedding Dress Goes Viral on TikTok

As plenty of brides know, a wedding dress can be a large expense. But thanks to savvy shoppers and social media, thrifted dresses are becoming a big bridal trend. Newlywed Jillian Lynch scored her wedding dress from a thrift shop for just $3.75 — and it was brand new with tags.
OHIO STATE
Us Weekly

Kourtney Kardashian Addresses Son Mason’s Alleged Social Media Accounts: ‘I Will Spell It Out Clearly’

Clarifying with the Kardashians. Kourtney Kardashian set the record straight about her 12-year-old son Mason Disick’s alleged social media accounts. “Hello everyone, hope it is a beautiful Thursday. After months and months of thinking you would all know that is NOT Mason on these fake accounts, some of you don’t. So, I will spell it out clearly: that is NOT Mason on these fake social media accounts talking about our family,” Kardashian, 43, wrote via Twitter on Thursday, July 21.
CELEBRITIES
HOLAUSA

Margot Robbie is this year’s highest-paid actress

Margot Robbie is a big movie star, having performances in Oscar-nominated films and superhero stories. Now, following the reveal of her “Barbie” paycheck, she’s this year’s highest-paid actress. RELATED: ‘Barbie’ cast shares BTS photo as they wrap filming Ryan Gosling talks about...
CELEBRITIES
PopSugar

J Lo's T-Shirt Has a Special Meaning For Her Love Story With Ben Affleck

A newly married Jennifer Lopez stepped out for a casual dance class in Los Angeles and sported a T-shirt that would make anyone do a double take. The loose-fitting white style was imprinted on the front with letters that read "Love > Fear." Is it a subtle reference to her giving love with Ben Affleck another shot? Possibly. After all, when she announced their Las Vegas wedding in her newsletter, she sent a similar message about love, saying: "Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient."
LOS ANGELES, CA
HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

New York City, NY
58K+
Followers
12K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest on royalty, celebrities, entertainment, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more

 https://us.hola.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy