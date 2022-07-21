High Surf Advisory issued for Manua, Swains Island, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-23 15:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-23 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Doddridge; Harrison; Lewis The National Weather Service in Charleston West Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Doddridge County in northern West Virginia Lewis County in northern West Virginia Harrison County in northern West Virginia * Until 400 PM EDT. * At 328 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Jackson Mill, or 8 miles northwest of Weston, moving southeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Clarksburg, Weston, Bridgeport, Shinnston, Stonewood, Nutter Fort, Salem, Lumberport, Anmoore, Stonewall Jackson, Jackson Mill, Enterprise, West Milford, Lost Creek, Jane Lew, Camden, Avon, Wolf Summit, Wallace and Alum Bridge. This includes the following highways Interstate 79 between mile markers 86 and 129. Route 50 in West Virginia between mile markers 63 and 82. Route 33 between mile markers 1 and 7. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Comments / 0