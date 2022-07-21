ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

High Surf Advisory issued for Manua, Swains Island, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-22 21:09:00 SST Expires: 2022-07-23 10:15:00 SST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by safety officials and exercise caution. Target Area: Manua; Swains Island; Tutuila and Aunuu A High...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Maricopa, Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-24 08:34:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-24 11:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Maricopa; Pinal FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 AM MST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of south central Arizona including the following counties, Maricopa and Pinal. * WHEN...Until 945 AM MST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 721 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Casa Grande, Sun Lakes, Maricopa, Queen Creek, Olberg, Bapchule, Estrella Sailport, San Tan Valley, Ak-Chin Village, Stanfield, Santan and Sacaton. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Androscoggin, Central Interior Cumberland by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-24 15:56:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-24 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Target Area: Androscoggin; Central Interior Cumberland; Interior Cumberland Highlands; Interior Waldo; Interior York; Kennebec; Southern Franklin; Southern Oxford; Southern Somerset HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values up to 97. * WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest, and western Maine. Portions of central, northern, and southern New Hampshire. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses.
ANDROSCOGGIN COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Choctaw, Pushmataha by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-24 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-24 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the occupational safety and health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency, call 911. Target Area: Choctaw; Pushmataha HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 8 PM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Heat index values up to 106 today and Sunday. * WHERE...Pushmataha and Choctaw Counties. * WHEN...From 1 PM to 8 PM CDT today and Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are possible.
CHOCTAW COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jackson, Kanawha, Roane by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-23 14:47:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-23 15:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Jackson; Kanawha; Roane The National Weather Service in Charleston West Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Kanawha County in central West Virginia Roane County in central West Virginia Jackson County in northwestern West Virginia * Until 330 PM EDT. * At 246 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Ripley, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Ripley, Spencer, Ravenswood, Clendenin, Sandyville, Kenna, Amma, Mount Alto, Statts Mills, Harmony, Tariff, Given, Kentuck, Walton, Cottageville, Left Hand, Evans, Looneyville, Leroy and Fairplain. This includes the following highways Interstate 79 between mile markers 14 and 30. Interstate 77 in West Virginia between mile markers 125 and 155. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swains Island#Tutuila#Surfs#Sst Expires#Le Fafati
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Doddridge, Harrison, Lewis by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-23 15:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-23 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Doddridge; Harrison; Lewis The National Weather Service in Charleston West Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Doddridge County in northern West Virginia Lewis County in northern West Virginia Harrison County in northern West Virginia * Until 400 PM EDT. * At 328 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Jackson Mill, or 8 miles northwest of Weston, moving southeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Clarksburg, Weston, Bridgeport, Shinnston, Stonewood, Nutter Fort, Salem, Lumberport, Anmoore, Stonewall Jackson, Jackson Mill, Enterprise, West Milford, Lost Creek, Jane Lew, Camden, Avon, Wolf Summit, Wallace and Alum Bridge. This includes the following highways Interstate 79 between mile markers 86 and 129. Route 50 in West Virginia between mile markers 63 and 82. Route 33 between mile markers 1 and 7. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
DODDRIDGE COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cayuga, Schuyler, Seneca, Tompkins, Yates by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-22 18:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-22 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cayuga; Schuyler; Seneca; Tompkins; Yates The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Seneca County in central New York Northern Schuyler County in central New York Southeastern Yates County in central New York Southwestern Cayuga County in central New York Northwestern Tompkins County in central New York * Until 745 PM EDT. * At 651 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Dundee, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Hector, Starkey, Covert, Ledyard, Trumansburg, Dundee, Interlaken, Lodi, Caywood and Reynoldsville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Allegheny, Beaver, Greene, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-23 14:11:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-23 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH. Target Area: Allegheny; Beaver; Greene; Washington A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 PM EDT FOR EAST CENTRAL CARROLL...SOUTHEASTERN HARRISON...JEFFERSON SOUTHEASTERN COLUMBIANA...NORTHEASTERN BELMONT...SOUTHWESTERN BEAVER...WEST CENTRAL ALLEGHENY...WEST CENTRAL GREENE...WESTERN WASHINGTON...OHIO...MARSHALL...BROOKE AND HANCOCK COUNTIES At 211 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Wellsburg, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines, resulting in some power outages. Locations impacted include Wheeling, Moon Township, Weirton, Steubenville, Washington, East Liverpool, Martins Ferry, St. Clairsville, Bellaire, Wellsville, Warwood, and Wellsburg. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Benton, Carroll, Madison, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-24 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-24 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the occupational safety and health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency, call 911. Target Area: Benton; Carroll; Madison; Washington HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 8 PM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Heat index values up to 106 expected Sunday. * WHERE...Benton, Carroll, Washington AR and Madison Counties. * WHEN...From 1 PM to 8 PM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are possible.
BENTON COUNTY, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Surfing
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Bedford, Cambria, Somerset by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-23 16:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-23 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bedford; Cambria; Somerset SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 492 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS PA . PENNSYLVANIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BEDFORD CAMBRIA SOMERSET
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bradford, Susquehanna by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-22 18:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-22 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bradford; Susquehanna The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Broome County in central New York Northwestern Susquehanna County in northeastern Pennsylvania Northeastern Bradford County in northeastern Pennsylvania * Until 730 PM EDT. * At 644 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Rome to near Herrickville, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Orwell, Rome, Le Raysville, Little Meadows, Friendsville, Warren Center, Vestal Center, Brackney, Herrickville and Brushville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-25 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-29 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon; Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures around 105 to 115 expected. * WHERE...In Washington, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington, Lower Columbia Basin of Washington, Kittitas Valley and Yakima Valley. In Oregon, Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon and Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
GILLIAM COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Greater Vancouver Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-25 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-28 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Greater Vancouver Area EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON MONDAY TO 9 PM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures of 98 to 103 expected. * WHERE...In Oregon, Greater Portland Metro Area. In Washington, Greater Vancouver Area. * WHEN...From noon Monday to 9 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The hottest temperatures are expected Tuesday and Wednesday. Considerable uncertainty surrounds temperatures on Thursday. Overnight lows spanning 65 to 70 in the Portland/Vancouver Metro will provide little relief for those without air conditioning.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
BBC

Wales' weather: Heavy rain and thunderstorm warning issued

Heavy downpours and thunderstorms are set to hit Wales, days after the hottest day on record. A yellow weather warning has been issued for south, west and mid Wales, from 10:00 BST to 22:00 BST on Friday. The Met Office warned up to 22mm rainfall could fall in less than...
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Eastern Douglas County Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-25 13:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-28 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. NEVER LEAVE CHILDREN AND PETS LEFT UNATTENDED IN VEHICLES UNDER ANY CIRCUMSTANCES! This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Douglas County Foothills; South Central Oregon Cascades EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot daily high temperatures between 95 and 105 degrees Fahrenheit for lower elevations and 85 to 95 degrees for mid elevations up to 6000 feet. Overnight lows will also be much warmer than normal, mostly in the 60s. * WHERE...Most of eastern Douglas County including Steamboat, Toketee Falls, Diamond Lake Resort, Crescent Lake, and Union Creek. * WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 9 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The duration of this heat wave will be particularly long and is likely to be a top 5 event in the climate record for duration. Take advantage of the cooler overnight and morning periods if you want to beat the heat. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Georgetown, Williamsburg by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-23 14:53:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-23 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Georgetown; Williamsburg The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central Georgetown County in northeastern South Carolina Northeastern Williamsburg County in northeastern South Carolina * Until 345 PM EDT. * At 253 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Indiantown, or 11 miles east of Kingstree, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Hemingway, Rhems, Outland, Nesmith, Morrisville, Indiantown, Henry and Stuckey. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Central Siskiyou County by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-25 13:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-30 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. NEVER LEAVE CHILDREN AND PETS LEFT UNATTENDED IN VEHICLES UNDER ANY CIRCUMSTANCES! This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Central Siskiyou County; North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County; Western Siskiyou County EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM MONDAY TO 9 PM PDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot daily high temperatures between 100 and 110 degrees Fahrenheit for the valleys 90 to 100 degrees at mid- elevations, and 80 to 90 degrees in the mountains. Overnight lows will also be much warmer than normal, mostly in the 60s to lower 70s. * WHERE...Most of Josephine and Jackson counties in southern Oregon and most of Siskiyou County in Northern California. This includes the Rogue, Illinois, Applegate, Lower Klamath River, Scott, and Shasta Valleys as well as surrounding areas. * WHEN...From 1 PM Monday to 9 PM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The duration of this heat wave will be particularly long and is likely to be a top 5 event in the climate record for duration. Take advantage of the cooler overnight and morning periods if you want to beat the heat. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal York by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-25 13:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-25 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM EDT for southwestern Maine...and southern New Hampshire. Target Area: Coastal York A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Rockingham County through 245 PM EDT At 216 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Salem, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Derry, Portsmouth, Hampton, Exeter, Salem, Brentwood, Greenland, Seabrook, Rye, Stratham, Newington, Hampstead, Atkinson, Kingston, Danville, East Kingston, Hampton Falls, Kensington, Plaistow and South Hampton. This includes the following highways Interstate 93 between mile markers 0 and 10. Interstate 95 in New Hampshire between mile markers 0 and 15. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
YORK COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Brooke, Ohio by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-23 14:11:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-23 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH. Target Area: Brooke; Ohio A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 PM EDT FOR EAST CENTRAL CARROLL...SOUTHEASTERN HARRISON...JEFFERSON SOUTHEASTERN COLUMBIANA...NORTHEASTERN BELMONT...SOUTHWESTERN BEAVER...WEST CENTRAL ALLEGHENY...WEST CENTRAL GREENE...WESTERN WASHINGTON...OHIO...MARSHALL...BROOKE AND HANCOCK COUNTIES At 211 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Wellsburg, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines, resulting in some power outages. Locations impacted include Wheeling, Moon Township, Weirton, Steubenville, Washington, East Liverpool, Martins Ferry, St. Clairsville, Bellaire, Wellsville, Warwood, and Wellsburg. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BROOKE COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Burke Mountains, Greater Burke, McDowell Mountains, Mitchell by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-25 14:12:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-25 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Burke Mountains; Greater Burke; McDowell Mountains; Mitchell A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern McDowell, southeastern Mitchell and northwestern Burke Counties through 245 PM EDT At 214 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 5 miles east of Spruce Pine, or 4 miles south of Linville Falls, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Linville Falls, Table Rock, Lake James, Lake James State Park, B.R. Parkway-Linville Falls To Grandfather, North Cove, Ashford, Jonas Ridge and Little Switzerland. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BURKE COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy