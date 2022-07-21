Special Weather Statement issued for Glascock, Hancock, Warren, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-25 14:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-25 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Greenwood A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Greenwood County through 245 PM EDT At 216 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles south of Greenwood, or 8 miles northeast of Troy, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Ninety Six Historic Site, Promised Land, Bradley, Kirksey, Callison and Epworth. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

GREENWOOD COUNTY, SC ・ 41 MINUTES AGO