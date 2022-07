WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A man arrested for the murder of a missing woman has confessed, according to court records. Dagan Blake Boring was arrested and charged with the murder of Tara Deaton. Deaton’s remains were recovered by the Walton County Sheriff’s Office last week. According to an arrest report, deputies located Boring who allegedly had a relationship with Deaton at a convenience store last Thursday, and took him into custody.

WALTON COUNTY, FL ・ 6 DAYS AGO