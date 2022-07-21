ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

Two suspects arrested for federal drug conspiracy charges

By Collins Parker
WDEF
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police report the arrest of two local men on federal drug indictments. Brandon Rakestraw...

www.wdef.com

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Chattanooga Daily News

2 local men wanted under federal indictment taken into custody

Chattanooga, TN – Chattanooga Police Department officials said that both individuals, later identified as 26-year-old Brandon Rakestraw and 26-year-old Keunte Suttles, were arrested and taken into custody on Wednesday. Police officials also said that both men were wanted under federal indictment. The Chattanooga Police Fugitive Unit, Gun Team, and...
weisradio.com

Complete Cash Employee Arrested on Theft and Forgery Charges

A former employee of Complete Cash on Dean Avenue in Rome, Georgia was arrested recently after reports say she stole money and forged documents. According to reports, between June 16th and 21st (2022), Kayla Denise Caldwell, age 32 of a Silver Creek address allegedly forged multiple customers’ signatures on pawn paperwork before taking possession of $1,958 that belonged to Complete Cash. On June 20th Caldwell was accused of forging another person’s signature, stating that the victim was receiving $460.51 and agreeing to pay back these funds over time. The victim told police she never agreed to this NOR received the funds. Then on June 21th, Caldwell allegedly did that same thing to a customer – this time in the amount of $272.
ROME, GA
abc17news.com

4 inmates captured within hours of escaping Tennessee detention center

Four inmates who escaped a minimum-security housing unit in Chattanooga, Tennessee, are back in custody, just hours after their getaway Saturday, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office. The search for the inmates — William Atkins, Johnny Bryant, Justin Lynn Conner and Trevor Lynn Hall — began around 5:30...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Chattanooga, TN
City
Lookout Mountain, TN
Chattanooga, TN
Crime & Safety
eastridgenewsonline.com

Police Briefs for July 24

The following information was compiled from ERPD “pass along” reports. The complainant reported her 2003 white Lincoln Town Car stolen. The suspect is Theodore Locklin. Warrants were issued. TN tag 6DP1529. 1410 Mack Smith Rd (burglary):. The complainant reported that someone entered and ransacked her room while she...
eastridgenewsonline.com

ERPD Arrests July 18-24

According to booking reports from the Hamilton County Jail, the following people were arrested by the East Ridge Police Department from July 18-24. An arrest does not mean that a person has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
EAST RIDGE, TN
weisradio.com

Georgia Pair Arrested in Cherokee County Following High Speed Chase

Two Georgia residents were arrested in Cherokee County on Friday night, following a high speed chase that began across the state line in Georgia. Floyd County Police pursued the vehicle into Alabama at around 7:00pm, where local authorities joined in and after the chase came to an end near the line on County Road 101 – two people were taken into custody. According to Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Josh Summerford the pair were identified as James Amos, 52 of Kennesaw, and Bobbie Colston, 41 of Dallas; the driver, Amos – led Floyd County Police into Alabama on County Road 22 in the area of Mud Creek; he traveled through Spring Garden and eventually back into the McCords Crossroads community. Cherokee County Deputies provided assistance by deploying spike sticks in two different locations during the chase.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dea#Fugitive#Atf#Chattanooga Police#Gun Team#Intel Unit#The Marshal Service#Mountain View Court
WTVF

Authorities capture 4 Tennessee inmates

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Four inmates who escaped from the Silverdale Detention Center in Tennessee have been captured, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office said. Officers discovered that the inmates were missing during a headcount early Saturday in a minimum security housing unit, media outlets reported. The facility was...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
WDEF

Suspect arrested in Georgia for shooting of innocent bystander in June

GWINNETT COUNTY, Georgia (WDEF) – A suspect in a Chattanooga murder has been arrested in the Atlanta area. The case involved the case of a man who was killed by gunfire outside his home at the City View Apartments in Glenwood. Police reports say 22 year old Cecil Scoffield...
WDEF

Marion County busts man bringing meth from Atlanta to Guild

JASPER, Tennessee (WDEF) – Marion County Sheriff’s officers say they have interrupted a drug connection from Atlanta to Guild, Tennessee. Investigators say Cary Paradis picked up a large amount of meth in Atlanta and intended to take a pound of it to Guild. But when he arrived, he...
MARION COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WTVC

Man charged in Chattanooga with impersonating his female doctor

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A Chattanooga man faces several charges after police say he tried to impersonate his female doctor while phoning in a new prescription. But the pharmacy technician wasn't fooled. Chattanooga Police arrested 31-year-old Rodney O. Bean on Monday. The incident he's charged for happened on June 21st...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVCFOX

Chattanooga Police respond to person having crisis Friday morning

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga Police say they responded to a call for a male in crisis Friday morning. It happened around Shepherd Road off of Highway 153. Chattanooga police spoke with our crew on scene around 9 am. A spokesperson says the crisis had been resolved at that point.
weisradio.com

Summerville Woman Caught with Drugs in Cherokee County

A northwest Georgia woman was arrested locally on drug charges Sunday. Jill Nichols, age 43 from Summerville, Georgia was jailed around 12:10am on charges of Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance – Illegal Possession of Prescription Drugs – and Tampering with Physical Evidence. She was released at 1:28 that afternoon after posting bond.
SUMMERVILLE, GA
eastridgenewsonline.com

Municipal Court Docket for July 26

The following people are scheduled to appear in East Ridge Municipal Court on Tuesday, July 26. Court is held at City Hall on Tombras Avenue. Latona Bates – Simple Possession Meth/Alias Capias. Kasey Boran – Revoked License. Jonathan Brady – Public Intoxication/For Capias, Reckless Driving, Speeding, Red Light...
EAST RIDGE, TN
WDEF

Chattanooga Police had a busy Friday night with five separate incidents

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Chattanooga Police Department says its officers dealt with five separate incidents on Friday. The first one happened at at 5:40, when police say 31-year-old Bryan King went to a home in the 2500 block of O’Rear Street to get money he was reportedly owed.

Comments / 0

Community Policy