Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Rogers, Wagoner by NWS

A section of Oklahoma's Highway 20, between Tulsa and Pryor, is becoming a tourist sopt for those who like to visit places that are allegedly haunted. The stretch of highway is being touted in several tourist magazines and on social media sites for the sighting of a 10-year-old boy who is hitchhiking on the road. Those who have "met" him say he is wearing non-descript clothing that could be from any era and he is thumbing his away back and forth between the two cities. Drivers who have picked up the ghost hitchhiker say he speaks to them and then disappears from their car. Whether the sightings are true or not, the stories have caught the attention of ghostbusters and haunting experts who are currently investigating.

TULSA, OK ・ 8 HOURS AGO