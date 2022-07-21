ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rogers County, OK

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Rogers, Wagoner by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-21 18:38:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-21 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest...

alerts.weather.gov

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Several road projects start on Monday in Jenks

JENKS, Okla. — Beginning on Monday, July 25th, several road projects will begin around Jenks, the city announced. * Monday, July 25 - “A” Street (between 4th & 7th Street):. A contractor will be restriping the road and will close various lanes during the painting process. There...
JENKS, OK
City
Wagoner, OK
County
Wagoner County, OK
County
Rogers County, OK
City
Broken Arrow, OK
City
Tulsa, OK
State
Oklahoma State
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

69-year-old man dead after Tulsa County crash

TULSA, Okla. — A 69-year-old man is dead after a crash on the southbound US-75 ramp at 66th St N, about 1 mile north of Tulsa, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said Loretta Willis, age 68 of Tulsa, was driving a Hyundai Genesis with one passenger, 69-year-old Glenn Willis of Tulsa.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Wrong-Way Driving Detection System Being Tested On I-40 Highway

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation is testing new wrong-way signs on several I-40 exits to help alert drivers when they are going the wrong way. The system uses thermal cameras to help figure out when a vehicle enters a ramp in the wrong direction and then uses flashing lights to help get the driver’s attention.
OKLAHOMA STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Girl, 8, injured in tubing accident at Lake Eufaula

LAKE EUFAULA, Okla. — An eight-year-old girl was injured in a tubing accident on Saturday at Lake Eufaula, the Oklahoma High Patrol reported. Troopers said a boat was near Bixby Cove and pulling four people on a tube. The boat was driving in circles when the girl on the tube headbutted another child who also on the tube, in the head, troopers said.
EUFAULA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Muskogee man drowns in swimming pool

MUSKOGEE COUNTY, Okla. — A Muskogee man drowned in a swimming pool on Friday, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said. Odus Flatt Jr., 63, of Muskogee, was found in the pool at a home in Muskogee County and taken to the hospital where he later died. The drowning is being...
MUSKOGEE, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Broken Arrow trash service schedule changed to combat extreme heat

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The city of Broken Arrow is adjusting their trash service to earlier pick-up times to help drivers beat the excessive heat next week. For the week of July 25, the city of Broken Arrow is asking residents to place their trash and recycling carts on the curb the night before their scheduled pick-up day. Our drivers will begin their shifts earlier each day to help our drivers finish their routes before the temperatures hit triple digits in the afternoon.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
sequoyahcountytimes.com

A parade through downtown Sallisaw

A parade through downtown Sallisaw starting at 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 4 (Thursday) will kick off activities for this year’s 78th annual Sallisaw Lions Club Rodeo. Nightly performances for the rodeo, which will be held Aug. 4-6, are scheduled for 8 p.m. This photo was taken during last year’s parade. LEA LESSLEY •TIMES.
SALLISAW, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Haunted Highway Becoming Tourist Attraction

A section of Oklahoma's Highway 20, between Tulsa and Pryor, is becoming a tourist sopt for those who like to visit places that are allegedly haunted. The stretch of highway is being touted in several tourist magazines and on social media sites for the sighting of a 10-year-old boy who is hitchhiking on the road. Those who have "met" him say he is wearing non-descript clothing that could be from any era and he is thumbing his away back and forth between the two cities. Drivers who have picked up the ghost hitchhiker say he speaks to them and then disappears from their car. Whether the sightings are true or not, the stories have caught the attention of ghostbusters and haunting experts who are currently investigating.
TULSA, OK

