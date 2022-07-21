ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso County, CO

New Southern Colorado Wildland Fire Team annouces leader

By Rachel Saurer, Brett Yager
 3 days ago

COLORADO SPRINGS — Fire Chiefs from across Southern Colorado on Thursday introduced a retired Air Force Colonel to lead a new interagency wildland team.

At the Security Fire District Station No.1, The Fire Chiefs of the South Group introduced the newly appointed superintendent of the team, Mr. Shane Coyne on Thursday morning. Superintendent Coyne is a retired USAF Lieutenant Colonel and comes to the SOCO Wildland Fire Team with more than 23 years in the wildland fire service.

The Fire Chiefs said they have experienced a substantial increase of wildland fires and wildland urban interface fires in recent years. Collectively they have identified a need for additional wildland fire protection in southern El Paso County, the need for these additional resources is the driving force in the creation of a newly formed interagency wildland fire team that will provide critical support to their service areas as well as to mutual aid partners.

In addition to his wildland training and experience, Superintendent Coyne holds double master’s degrees in both organizational leadership and public administration.

“Every time you have a fire of any sort of size there is always something to learn,” said Coyne. “You’re either green and growing or ripe and rotting and we wanna be that crew that is always learning.”

The 100% volunteer workforce will utilize equipment and apparatus from South Group organizations to support current staff. The team will have the ability to more than double the number of wildland firefighters on a typical scene, sometimes within minutes from the initial dispatch of a life-threatening wildfire.

99.9 KEKB

A Colorado Hideaway is the State’s First Certified Passive House

A company called Off Grid Hideaways specializes in finding and sharing remote escapes across the world where travelers can book memorable getaways. The company features unique rentals that blend luxury with simplicity. The vacation site offers a variety of places to stay. From cozy beachside cottages to rugged mountain cabins,...
COLORADO STATE
1310kfka.com

Veteran Colorado broadcaster dies

He was known to so many on the radio as “Scooter McGee.” Veteran Colorado broadcaster Timothy Shiely died at his home last Wednesday. Shiely formerly hosted the “Scooter McGee Show” on KFKA-AM for more than a decade. The evening show was recognized by the Colorado Broadcasters Association’s Awards of Excellence on several occasions. KFKA owner and operator Damon Sasso called Scooter a “creative soul” who was known for his stunts, including broadcasting part of his show underwater from a local dive school. Sasso added that Scooter brought excitement and entertainment to his live and local audience on KFKA. Plans for his celebration of life haven’t been announced yet. Shiely was 54.
COLORADO STATE
KSLTV

Several agencies in Colorado searching for overdue hiker from SLC

SAN JUAN COUNTY, Colo. — Several agencies in Colorado continued their search operation Saturday for a 22-year-old hiker from Salt Lake City, Utah. Officials with the Office of Emergency Management in San Juan County, Colorado, say the search began at 5:55 p.m. Thursday after a concerned friend of Daniel Lamthach’s contacted the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office.
SAN JUAN COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildland Fires#Mutual Aid#Air Force#Usaf#South Group
The Denver Gazette

Vince Bzdek: 'This is Pearl Harbor for the Colorado River'

What if Pearl Harbor happened and we didn’t do anything about it?. For the Colorado River, Pearl Harbor is happening now, and Colorado, for one, is saying "Not my problem." A 22-year-long drought has dropped water levels in reservoirs along the lifeblood of the West to record lows, prompting the federal Bureau of Land Reclamation in June to demand an emergency plan for massive usage cutbacks from the seven states along the river.
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

Pikes Peak Pride Parade returns after a three-year hiatus

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — It’s been three years since the last Pikes Peak Pride Parade so energy in the community that came out to participate was running high. “The most people ever, this is the happiest pride in Colorado Springs that I’ve ever seen and I’ve been here 20 years,” said Elizabeth Eagle. Downtown Colorado […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Man found dead in UCCS dorm room

COLORADO SPRINGS — The University of Colorado, Colorado Springs told FOX21 News a man was found dead in a dorm room on Saturday night. UCCS officials are working to notify the man’s family. There is no threat to the community, UCCS said.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
