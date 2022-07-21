Jefferson City farmer provides innovative water system during high temperatures

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Multiple sheriffs across Missouri have publicly announced they will not give out any conceal and carry information to agencies that ask for it. In August, Missouri is due to be audited by the federal government. A regular computer technology review is done to ensure that no office misuses that database, which contains CCW entered by sheriff’s offices. Many sheriffs are taking to social media to say they will not release that information if asked to do so by any agency, including the FBI.

