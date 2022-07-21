ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City Beach, FL

Why are so many police officers out in the area?

By Chloe Sparks
WMBB
WMBB
 3 days ago

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. ( WMBB ) — You might have noticed an increase of police officers out on the streets this week.

They are in the midst of ‘Operation Southern Slow Down.’

It’s a high-visibility enforcement effort to reduce fatalities and serious injuries on roadways.

PCB officer wins gold in U.S. Police Olympics

Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, and Alabama law enforcement agencies are all participating in the initiative.

Panama City Beach Police Chief J.R. Talamantez said more people die on our roadways than they do from any violent crime they investigate.

“It’s going good,” Talamantez said. “You know, our position as a police department in general is that aggressive traffic enforcement saves lives. You know there’s four e’s when it comes to transportation. There’s engineering, there’s education and enforcement and then there’s emergency services. The police department would like to think we look at three e’s: enforcement, education about enforcement and more enforcement.”

The operation utilizes officers working at peak traffic times.

It began Monday, July 18, and it ends Monday, July 25.

Debra Thomson
3d ago

If it really does save lives why is it ending? Police should be on foot walking community’s, do like parking police up north, have a bus drop them off and walk around. This also would help the police out when investigating crimes as people in area would see that maybe police do care and aren’t just being called hero’s. That are not hero’s they are doing (hopefully) the job they’re being paid to do and that they applied for. All jobs have risk. Seems like they first take their guns out and escalate issues instead of calming situations down. It seems their quick to shoot unless people are rioting, destroying businesses in the process or trying to over throw the government then for some reason they don’t stop it. Seems very weird. All jobs have “hero’s”. Construction workers building or homes and stores, farmers growing our food, store employees stocking shelves and ringing up our groceries and bank staff EVERYONE is important and cops are not any more hero’s than anyone else.

