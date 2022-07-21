Why are so many police officers out in the area?

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. ( WMBB ) — You might have noticed an increase of police officers out on the streets this week.

They are in the midst of ‘Operation Southern Slow Down.’

It’s a high-visibility enforcement effort to reduce fatalities and serious injuries on roadways.

Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, and Alabama law enforcement agencies are all participating in the initiative.

Panama City Beach Police Chief J.R. Talamantez said more people die on our roadways than they do from any violent crime they investigate.

“It’s going good,” Talamantez said. “You know, our position as a police department in general is that aggressive traffic enforcement saves lives. You know there’s four e’s when it comes to transportation. There’s engineering, there’s education and enforcement and then there’s emergency services. The police department would like to think we look at three e’s: enforcement, education about enforcement and more enforcement.”

The operation utilizes officers working at peak traffic times.

It began Monday, July 18, and it ends Monday, July 25.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.