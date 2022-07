CHICAGO (CBS) – The mayor of Highland Park makes an impassioned plea on Capitol Hill today.Our Tim McNicholas was there as she urged lawmakers to consider a federal ban on assault weapons. Wednesday's hearing is a clear example of just how divided Republicans and Democrats are on this issue.Both Illinois senators enthusiastically support an assault weapon ban, but many Republicans say no way. Three women attending the hearing hoisted ribbons with the names of two people who died in Highland Park and the word "enough."They raised the ribbons just after Texas Senator John Cornyn criticized the idea of banning...

HIGHLAND PARK, IL ・ 4 DAYS AGO