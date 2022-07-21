Two Louisiana men get probation for selling migratory birds

An unrealized dream from childhood was a treehouse. How great to have a kid’s getaway, above it all in the trees. We had to content ourselves with climbing a magnolia tree and, later, a crawlspace above the carport store room. So, we’re pretty happy about the announced plan of Piney Woods Resort and RV Park to have treehouses on its property. We noted on Friday that the recently incorporated resort on the northeast side of Taylor plans to have 37 RV spaces around a pond, with other amenities. The ownership tells us that the plans are still in the works, but that six tree houses are platted for the north side of the property. Each tree house will have about 200 square feet, and be elevated about 15 to 20 feet off the ground. We wish Piney Woods Resort well with that plan. Tree houses as vacation spots are a growing trend and it’s nice to see that this concept may soon be available in Columbia County.

MAGNOLIA, AR ・ 3 HOURS AGO