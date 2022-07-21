ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Two Louisiana men get probation for selling migratory birds

magnoliareporter.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo Louisiana men were sentenced in the Western District Federal Court of Louisiana in Shreveport for migratory game bird violations. Frank Canizaro Jr., 34, of Mansfield, was sentenced for felony sale of migratory game birds and received 24...

www.magnoliareporter.com

