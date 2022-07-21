WWE Reveals Only One of the NXT Women's Tag Team Titles has Been Vacated

It's the weekend of San Diego Comic-Con, so fans are always expecting a few surprise announcements. Despite that, no one saw the big reveal from WWE coming down the pike, as just a little while ago Vince McMahon announced on Twitter that he was retiring from his roles as Chairman and CEO of WWE at the age of 77 years old. McMahon released a more thorough statement in an official WWE press release, where he thanked the fans for allowing him and WWE to be a part of their lives and then expressed nothing but confidence in Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan, who will be Co-CEOs of WWE from here on out. You can check out some of the reactions flying in starting on the next slide and you can see McMahon's statement below.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO