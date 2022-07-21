ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

WWE Reveals Only One of the NXT Women's Tag Team Titles has Been Vacated

By Matthew Aguilar
 3 days ago

Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez became the new WWE NXT Women's Tag Team Champions at the Great American Bash, but unfortunately, their reign was cut short after Jade turned on Perez during Perez's match against Mandy Rose for the NXT Women's Championship. This past week Jade addressed her actions and then...

WWE Report Says Goldberg Could Step in as Roman Reigns' SummerSlam Opponent

It's been a while day for the world of WWE, as Vince McMahon kicked off a series of developments when he announced that he would be retiring from his roles as WWE Chairman and CEO. Those reports also revealed that he would have no role in creative, and evidently, none of that sat well with Brock Lesnar, who reportedly left the building ahead of tonight's SmackDown after the news broke and has yet to return. If Lesnar ends up missing SummerSlam, a report from Cultaholic says that WWE will make overtures to bring in Goldberg as his replacement to face Roman Reigns for the Undisputed Universal Championship at SummerSlam.
Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan Replace Vince McMahon as Co-CEOs of WWE

Vince McMahon has retired from his position as Chairman and CEO of WWE. McMahon has been subject to an ongoing misconduct investigation after reports circulated regarding an affair with a former paralegal. This investigation resulted in Vince stepping away from his positions, with daughter Stephanie McMahon assuming his positions as interim Chairwoman and CEO. With Vince officially hanging up the corporate boots today, he announced that Stephanie would permanently take over for him as Chairwoman, while she will now share the Chief Executive Officer position with WWE President Nick Khan.
Stephanie McMahon Addresses Vince's WWE Retirement to Kick off SmackDown

There have been some big shake-ups in WWE ahead of tonight's episode of SmackDown, with Vince McMahon revealing his retirement and then reports surfacing that as a result, Brock Lesnar decided to leave the arena ahead of tonight's SmackDown. In another surprise, it was new WWE Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon who would kick off tonight's episode, heading to the ring and delivering a promo that looked to kick off a new chapter in the company while also thanking her father for his work to this point, and you can watch the full promo below.
WWE's Brock Lesnar Shocks the Crowd With Surprise SmackDown Return

What a ride it's been today for the WWE Universe, as tonight's SmackDown was seemingly in flux thanks to Vince McMahon's retirement announcement and Brock Lesnar's reported departure from the venue after the Vince news became public. There might be more to that last bit though, as Lesnar then shocked everyone in the crowd and at home by showing up after tonight's main event, and poor poor Theory caught the brunt of the pummeling he was serving. Earlier reports had indicated Lesnar left after the Vince news was made public, so it looks like he ended up returning later on or something else was going on and he never actually left. We'll just have to wait and see how that shakes out.
Mandy Rose
The Wrestling World Can't Believe Vince McMahon is Retiring From WWE

It's the weekend of San Diego Comic-Con, so fans are always expecting a few surprise announcements. Despite that, no one saw the big reveal from WWE coming down the pike, as just a little while ago Vince McMahon announced on Twitter that he was retiring from his roles as Chairman and CEO of WWE at the age of 77 years old. McMahon released a more thorough statement in an official WWE press release, where he thanked the fans for allowing him and WWE to be a part of their lives and then expressed nothing but confidence in Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan, who will be Co-CEOs of WWE from here on out. You can check out some of the reactions flying in starting on the next slide and you can see McMahon's statement below.
Brock Lesnar Reportedly Walks out of WWE SmackDown

Tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown might have just taken a hit courtesy of the fallout from Vince McMahon's retirement announcement. Not too long ago McMahon announced on Twitter that he would be retiring from WWE and that Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan would be Co-CEOs, and ever since more details have started to flow in regarding if Vince has any role in creative or the overall process. Recent reports indicate he won't have a role in creative any longer, and a new report from Fightful Select has stated that Brock Lesnar was "very pissed off" about the Vince news, with Bryan Alvarez adding that several sources are saying Lesnar has left the building outright.
Comic-Con 2022: WWE's Cody Rhodes Okay With Being Fined $1000 Every Time he Says Belt

Cody Rhodes has had a stellar run in WWE since making his return at WrestleMania 38 and continues to be in the mix despite recovering from an injury. Rhodes was on hand for WWE at San Diego Comic-Con, appearing during Mattel's WWE action figures panel. During the panel, Rhodes had some intriguing things to say about one of WWE's outlawed terms (via Fightful). It's well known that there are several terms WWE doesn't like to use on TV, including referring to Titles as Belts, but Rhodes is going to keep saying belts regardless, even if that means he has to pay several fines along the way.
ROH and AEW Fans Thrilled for Claudio Castagnoli's World Title win at Death Before Dishonor

Ring of Honor's Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view got things started with a bang, kicking the show off with the ROH World Championship match. ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham would face AEW's newest signing Claudio Castagnoli for the Title, and it was a physical and technical battle between the two throughout the match. It would ultimately end with Castagnoli pinning Gresham to become the new ROH World Champion, and while there is some criticism regarding the length of the match and having it start the show, fans are all-in on Claudio becoming a World Champion, and you can check out some of the reactions flying in starting on the next slide.
ROH Crowns New World Champion at Death Before Dishonor

Tonight's ROH Death Before Dishonor kicked off with one of the biggest matches of the night, which was the battle for the ROH World Championship between Champion Jonathan Gresham and his challenger Claudio Castagnoli. Castagnoli didn't waste any time either, locking in a swing on Gresham early on before the two exchanged wrist locks. Gresham tried to stop the momentum and did just that after an impressive counter-offensive. After several near falls and close calls, it was Castagnoli that survived the physical match-up to become the new ROH World Champion.
Fans React To Tony Khan's Vince McMahon Tweet

Vince McMahon has retired from his positions as Chairman and CEO of WWE, and AEW President Tony Khan didn't waste one minute to respond to the news. Thanks to you wrestling fans and your great support of AEW," Khan wrote on Twitter. "I'm grateful to now be the longest-tenured CEO in pro wrestling. Thank you very much to every single person who watches AEW on TV! See you for Friday Night." Khan's "longest-tenured CEO" remarks hold ground, as with McMahon retired and New Japan Pro Wrestling's Takami Ohbari only running his company since October 2020, Khan's three years and counting put him in the veteran spot.
Seth Rollins Predicts When Fans Will See The Shield Reunite

Throughout their years in the WWE together, the Hounds of Justice were never far apart from one another. Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, and Dean Ambrose (Jon Moxley) would debut in the main event of WWE Survivor Series 2012 and never look back. Collectively known as The Shield, the faction would dominate both Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown night in and night out, before they ultimately split in 2014. That said, even after Rollins took a chair to both Ambrose and Reigns, the three stayed linked. Rollins and Ambrose would feud throughout that summer and the next, while Reigns and Ambrose would embark on a collision course in Fall 2015. Mix in a triple threat match and a duo of reunions to boot, and it seemed clear that these three were destined to stay together forever.
