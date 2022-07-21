ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

'Really Not Smart' Jurgen Klopp Comments On Players Paying Attention To Social Media

By Alex Caddick
 3 days ago

Darwin Nunez recently was the subject of Social Media trolls after failing to score in his first two cameo appearances. After arriving on Merseyside for a record fee, rival fans were quick to criticize the Uruguayan following short appearances against Manchester United and Crystal Palace in pre-season friendlies.

However, Darwin Nunez silenced many of his critics after scoring four times in Liverpool's friendly against RB Leipzig in Germany, as the reds won 5-0 in their third pre-season fixture.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oeq8t_0goIZW6A00
IMAGO / Jan Huebner

Post their impressive win, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp provided his thoughts on players listening to all the noise on social media.

With quotes after the match via Anfield Watch, Klopp said "This generation of players read social media, which is really not smart, but they do. All of a sudden you get in a rush and these kinds of things. That’s the best way obviously to stop all these discussions."

With players encouraged to be on social media in the modern game by their public relations team, perhaps having a social media account now is almost an unavoidable part of being a professional footballer.

Liverpool have used Roberto Firmino as 'False 9' striker during their largely successful time under Jurgen Klopp, the German manager has now addressed how Darwin Nunez differs, adding "He’s a different striker to what we have or what we had, but he’s a really good one."

Liverpool, Klopp and Darwin Nunez next play on Wednesday the 27th July, when they take on RB Salzburg in another pre-season test.

