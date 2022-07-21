ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Bystander steps in after stranger tries to kidnap toddler, assaults mom, CA police say

By Helena Wegner
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34jNoD_0goIY8HQ00
A man tried to kidnap a 2-year-old child at a bus stop on July 19, 2022, in Oakland, California, police said. Oakland Police Department

A man attacked a woman after trying to kidnap her child while at a California bus stop, police said.

Then a bystander stepped in.

Authorities responded to a bus stop around 12:30 p.m. on July 19 in Oakland after reports of an attempted kidnapping, the Oakland Police Department said in a Facebook post.

An unknown man tried to nab a woman’s 2-year-old from her several times, police said. When he didn’t get the child, police said he began assaulting the woman.

A witness saw the attack and stepped in to help, police said, and the man ran away.

Police said the man is 40 to 50 years old, 5 feet 10 inches tall and about 280 pounds. He was wearing a blue hat, a red and blue shirt, and black pants.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Bay Area

Lyft Driver Sprayed with Pepper Spray During Dispute With Customer

Police in Fremont said a Lyft driver was sprayed in the face with pepper spray during a dispute with a customer last week. On July 16, officers with the Fremont Police Department responded to a report of an assault. Police said the Lyft driver was picking up a customer when...
FREMONT, CA
KRON4 News

Fatal shooting in Fairfield during making of ‘rap video,’ police say

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was found dead on Friday in Fairfield after a shooting in the 1700 block of Enterprise Driver, according to the Fairfield Police Department. Officers said they responded to the area at around 11:15 p.m. and found a man had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene. Another man was also shot and was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.
FAIRFIELD, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland police need help finding at-risk woman

The Oakland Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding Anabel Medina-Almanza. OPD says Medina-Almanza is at risk because of a Mental Health Crisis. According to police, she was last seen on July 21, 2022, on the 2300 block of Market Street around 8:00 p.m. Police did not say what Medina-Almanza was wearing.
OAKLAND, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oakland, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Oakland, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
svdaily.com

Palo Alto Police Arrest Four in Retail Theft

Palo Alto Police have arrested four suspects for organized retail theft last Sunday evening after they were caught shoplifting at lululemon store in the Stanford Shopping Center. The investigation linked them to prior thefts in other cities earlier in the day. On Sunday, July 17, 2022, at about 6:02 p.m.,...
PALO ALTO, CA
thesfnews.com

Police Announce An Upsurge In Watch Robberies

SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department issued a warning Friday, July 22, that there is an upsurge in watch robberies. Officials state that it is those with high-end luxury watches that are most vulnerable since suspects appear to be targeting those in possession of watches worth tens of thousands. Investigators do believe that these current robberies and attacks are not random and that they are led by multiple individuals.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Police#Nab#Violent Crime
KTVU FOX 2

1 person dead, 2 others injured by gunfire in Marin

MARIN, Calif. - One person was killed, and two others were injured in a shooting in Marin Sunday morning. The Marin County Sheriff was called to the scene Cole Drive in Marin City at 10:30 a.m. where more than one person was suffering from gunshot wounds. A spokesperson for the...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
Concord News Journal

Oakland police asking for help identifying a man who made several unsuccessful attempts to kidnap a toddler and attacked the toddler’s mother

Oakland, California – Oakland police are looking for a man who attacked a woman at a bus stop and tried to kidnap her young child on Tuesday afternoon. The Oakland Police Department reports that the incident occurred at approximately 12:30 when an unknown individual approached a woman and attempted to abduct her 2-year-old child while they were waiting for a bus at the intersection of High Street and International Boulevard.
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

One dead in music video shooting, Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — One man is dead and another is in stable condition after being shot on the scene of a music video, according to a Facebook post from the Fairfield Police Department (FPD). Around 11:15 p.m. on Saturday night, FPD responded to calls of a shooting near...
FAIRFIELD, CA
CBS Sacramento

Shooting Leaves 1 Person Dead, 1 Injured During Filming Of Music Video In Fairfield

FAIRFIELD – One person was killed and another person was injured during a shooting in Fairfield on Friday night. According to the Fairfield Police Department, on Friday around 11:15 p.m., Fairfield police were called out to the 1700 block of Enterprise Drive on reports of a shooting where several people were shooting a music video. Police arrived at the scene and found one male who died after he was shot. A second victim, a male, was taken to a local hospital to be treated. It’s unknown how badly the second victim was injured. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, so the police say they won’t be releasing any more information. They urge anyone with information about the incident to come forward.
FAIRFIELD, CA
The Sacramento Bee

Transient arrested after police say he attempted to strangle nurse at Sutter Davis Hospital

A man was arrested on suspicion of felony battery charges after police say he attacked a nurse inside Sutter Davis Hospital on Tuesday evening. The man, whom Davis police identified as Ronald Curtis Downey, 62, is a transient who came to the Sutter Davis Hospital emergency room for medical treatment. After he was treated, a nurse told him that he would not be admitted to the hospital.
DAVIS, CA
NBC Bay Area

Man Found Dead of Apparent Stabbing on Saturday Morning

Police in Hayward are investigating the apparent stabbing death of a man on Saturday morning. Officers arrived in the 24000 block of Amador Street at approximately 7:57 a.m. after receiving reports of a "man down," police said. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male who was unresponsive and had sustained...
HAYWARD, CA
CBS San Francisco

Oakland police investigate two separate deadly shootings Friday

OAKLAND -- Police in Oakland are investigating two separate fatal shootings that happened on Friday, according to authorities.The first incident happened just after 12 p.m. on the 9700 block of C Street where police where called to investigate a male that was unresponsive. Arriving officers found an adult male Oakland resident suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Units from the Oakland Fire Department also responded to the scene and pronounced male victim deceased. The victim's identification is being withheld, pending next of kin notification.Police said the second homicide happened  just after 7 p.m. on the 900 block of 82nd Avenue....
OAKLAND, CA
The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

20K+
Followers
674
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

 https://www.sacbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy