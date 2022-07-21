Bystander steps in after stranger tries to kidnap toddler, assaults mom, CA police say

A man tried to kidnap a 2-year-old child at a bus stop on July 19, 2022, in Oakland, California, police said. Oakland Police Department

A man attacked a woman after trying to kidnap her child while at a California bus stop, police said.

Then a bystander stepped in.

Authorities responded to a bus stop around 12:30 p.m. on July 19 in Oakland after reports of an attempted kidnapping, the Oakland Police Department said in a Facebook post.

An unknown man tried to nab a woman’s 2-year-old from her several times, police said. When he didn’t get the child, police said he began assaulting the woman.

A witness saw the attack and stepped in to help, police said, and the man ran away.

Police said the man is 40 to 50 years old, 5 feet 10 inches tall and about 280 pounds. He was wearing a blue hat, a red and blue shirt, and black pants.