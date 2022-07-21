ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Keeping cool amid sweltering heat during Price Cutter Charity Championship

By Ashley Eddy
KOLR10 News
 3 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The Price Cutter Charity Championship golf tournament teed off Thursday as people tried their best to stay cool.

Tournament Executive Director, Jerald Andrews, said on the bright side, people at the tournament don’t have to worry too much about getting rained out.

“There’s a lot of shade,” said Andrews. “People need to stay under the shade of trees. We have air-conditioned tents. We have lots of seating so people can come out and work on staying cool.”

Missouri Governor Parson signs executive order in response to drought

The tournament schedule is being altered to try to help out.

“Saturday and Sunday we’re going to move play up slightly,” said Andrews. “Just to get out of the intense heat late in the day. We’ll be finishing at 3 o’clock.”

Andrews said in all of his years, he’s never had it be this hot for the tournament before.

“I’m encouraging people, if you’ve got anyone you want to follow, kind of watch your time a little bit closely,” said Andrews. “Come out and follow them or come out a little bit earlier in the morning. Typically, people start arriving around 10, I’d encourage you to come more like 8:30 or 9. Come out while it’s still a little bit cooler. Leave a little earlier in the afternoon.”

Deadly Amtrak crash: NTSB releases preliminary report

Beth Fischer, a mom to a golfer, said the breeze is helping make it not so miserable outside.

“We have had some hot tournaments over the years,” said Fischer. “Drinking a lot, staying in the shade.”

The heat may impact just how many people come out to watch the action. Normally, it’s a very large crowd.

“Upwards of 40,000 during the tournament,” said Andrews. “I have no idea what the heat may do to us. It will cut into us. That’s kind of a domino effect because the fewer people you have, the fewer people that park cars. The fewer people that buy concessions. The fewer people that buy your merchandise. It has a domino effect. It does have a negative impact on what we’ll raise and what we’ll be able to give to charity.”

Andrews said they still will raise plenty of money. He encourages everyone to drink plenty of water.

Forecast: Strong Storms Possible

It was day five of hitting triple digits in Springfield. If Springfield hits 100 again today, we will tie the record back in 1980 of 6 days of triple digits. A Heat Advisory is still in effect for all of the Ozarks until Sunday at 8 pm. Elevated fire weather.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Indoor businesses benefit from those escaping heat

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Local businesses are benefitting from people looking for indoor activities. The Alamo Drafthouse Cinema in Springfield is packed outside and cold inside. “That’s the thing about summer is we are competing with all the wonderful activities outside, so when it is unbearably hot, that’s when we come in,” said Manager David Mann. […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Amtrak
AC units working hard to keep up during extreme heat

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Air conditioner units continue to give out in the extreme heat conditions. Heating and cooling companies across the Ozarks are working to keep up. Brett Callahan with Callahan Heating and Cooling said his phone is constantly ringing. “In this extreme heat a lot of the units in the area are not going […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Natural cover fire near Lebanon, Mo.; Wildland Fire Danger, “Very High, No Burning”

UPDATE: Sunday winds across the Joplin region have been gusting near 25 mph at the Joplin Regional Airport (noon). Redings Mill Fire Protection District issue Wildland Fire Danger Sunday at “Very High, No Burning.” LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. — The Lebanon Rural Fire District responded Saturday to numerous grassfires. The area surrounding Lebanon, Mo. is just as dry as the Joplin...
LEBANON, MO
Stolen sign is returned to popular Branson attraction

BRANSON, Mo.- You might have seen it before. A sign in the Grand Country Resort of an old man, blushing and pointing to free fudge samples. The resort says Wednesday night, a man took that to heart and walked off with the sign. “Obviously disturbing for some of the staff here, to see someone come […]
BRANSON, MO
Officials investigate worker’s death at Silver Dollar City

BRANSON, Mo. (AP) — Federal labor officials are investigating the death of a worker at the Silver Dollar City theme park near Branson. A spokeswoman for the federal Department of Labor says the employee was hospitalized Wednesday with head injuries allegedly sustained during maintenance and testing of a roller coaster. The employee was pronounced dead […]
