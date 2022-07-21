ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moses Lake, WA

Basin Community Theatre presents ‘Cinderella’ this weekend

By CHERYL SCHWEIZER
Columbia Basin Herald
Columbia Basin Herald
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xfpUt_0goIXv2d00

MOSES LAKE — The classic story of a selfless but unappreciated stepchild and how she lives happily ever after comes to the Moses Lake High School theater this weekend in the Basin Community Theatre children’s production of “Cinderella.” The curtain goes up at 7:10 p.m. tonight and 1:10 p.m. Saturday.

Producer Marion Wyman said all ticket sales will be at the door. Tickets go on sale at 6:30 p.m. tonight and 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

Tickets are $10 each for people 16 years of age and older and $5 each for people 15 years of age and younger.

The high school is located at 803 E. Sharon Ave.

It’s the company’s second children’s theater production; the first was the “Lion King” in 2019.

“We’ve missed it and we had so many people ask us if and when we were coming back,” Wyman said. “But it’s mainly because of our love for the arts, our desire to bring it to the community – especially for the kids, to give them that taste of what theater is about. Find something that they might enjoy.”

The production is adapted from the 1957 musical written by the legendary Broadway team of Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein.

“Which is my favorite,” Wyman said. “The music is just lovely, and it’s such a cute storyline.”

Cinderella (Emma Leavitt in the BCT version) lives with and works – and works and works - for her snobbish stepmother (Kaelyn Maasen) and selfish stepsisters (Kristi Jenks and Ciara Quilter). When the king and queen (LJ Beavers and Haley Dalton) give a ball – rumored to be the place where the prince (Soren Clausen) will find a bride – Cinderella has to stay home. But then she gets a visit from her godmother (Lauren DeGooyer) and she’s off to the dance. She just has to be home by midnight.

Wyman said the cast includes 31 children.

“We just had the kids come and turn in their applications,” Wyman said. “Everybody that came got some type of a role.”

Originally written for television, the musical was later adapted for the stage, and in a children’s version.

“It just seemed fitting for the kids,” Wyman said. “It’s something we figured would be fun for families - it’s just a cute storyline.”

Cheryl Schweizer may be reached via email at cschweizer@columbiabasinherald.com.

Comments / 0

Related
kpq.com

Chelan County PUD Outages Get Squirrely Over the Weekend

Chelan County PUD crews were contending with nature over the weekend, resulting in three power outages throughout the valley. Around 5:41 a.m. on July 22, Chelan County PUD reported a power outage in the Lake Wenatchee area that left 600 customers without power. Power was later restored around 11:30 a.m.
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
kpq.com

New Grocery Outlet Owners Propose New Changes for Wenatchee Store

New Grocery Outlet owners Kevin and Tonya Richmond are looking to upgrade the Wenatchee store by October of this year. The duo bought the store on January 2, 2022 and are looking into upgrading the store layout, including new storage fixtures, replacing the shelving, adding beer coolers, and updating the fridges.
WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

Moses Lake Woman Falls Into Canal, Dies

(Moses Lake, WA) -- The Grant County Sheriff's Office is reporting the death of a Moses Lake woman who passed away after falling into an irrigation canal three miles east of Royal City. Authorities say this happened Sunday afternoon around 12:45 when the woman, identified as 46-year-old Brigetta Delgado, was trying to rescue a dog that had fallen into the canal off Dodson Road SW near Road 12 SW. Delgado went into the canal and fell beneath the water. She did not resurface. According to Grant County, Delgado became trapped by the turbulence in a plunge pool, and her body was recovered once the water released its grip. Her body is now at the coroner's office. An autopsy is planned.
MOSES LAKE, WA
kpq.com

Missing Kayaker Found at the Little Wenatchee River

The missing kayaker who disappeared on the Little Wenatchee River was found Friday afternoon, ending a month-long search. Around 4 p.m. on July 22, Chelan County Sheriff’s Office’s Swift Water Rescue Team found the body of William Henniger after determining that water levels were not going to be hazardous for first responders.
WENATCHEE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Moses Lake, WA
Entertainment
City
Moses Lake, WA
City
Home, WA
Local
Washington Entertainment
ifiberone.com

Woman dies after falling into canal near Royal City while trying to rescue dog

ROYAL CITY — A Moses Lake woman trying to rescue her dog from a canal near Royal City died after she fell into the water. Emergency personnel responded about 12:45 p.m. Sunday to a canal off of Dodson Road Southwest, near Road 12 Southwest after witnesses say 46-year-old Brigetta Delgado had fallen into the canal, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.
ROYAL CITY, WA
ncwlife.com

Numerous fires reported this morning in the Wenatchee area

Wenatchee and East Wenatchee firefighters had an especially busy morning today, responding to four fires after midnight, two of which did damage to detached garages. About 1:30 a.m. firefighters were called to a fire in the upper level of a two-level detached garage in the 600 block of Highline Drive in East Wenatchee.
WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

ATV Engulfed in Fire on No. 2 Canyon Road

Wenatchee firefighters recently responded to a fully engulfed ATV on a Canyon Road highway last Saturday, burning up half an acre of dry grass. Around 4:43 p.m. on July 23, Chelan County Fire District #1 responded to a vehicle fire on No. 2 Canyon Road at milepost 3. The fire slowly moved from the ATV to the surrounding grass and dry brush, burning half an acre.
WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

NCW Bracing for Heat Wave Next Week

North Central Washington is bracing for its first wave of intense heat this summer. Meteorologist Rocco Pelotti with the National Weather Service (NWS) Office in Spokane says the region can expect four days of triple-digit temperatures next week. “Starting Monday, we’re getting guidance that there’s some triple digits that can...
WENATCHEE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Rodgers
ifiberone.com

Firefighters on scene of two brush fires south of Ephrata

EPHRATA — Two brush fires are currently burning along state Route 17, south of Ephrata. Grant County Fire District 13 is on scene of a brush fire near SR 17 and Rocky Ford. The fire is estimated at about five acres. Grant County Fire District 5 is at another...
EPHRATA, WA
kpq.com

Judge Hears Motion to Dismiss Arguments in Confluence Health Lawsuit

The Douglas County Superior Court is considering whether a lawsuit by former employees against Confluence Health will go forward. The lawsuit from the workers claims they were wrongly fired for declining to get vaccinated for COVID-19. A total of 92 employees filed a class action suit in April. Confluence is...
EAST WENATCHEE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Love For The Arts#Lion King#Performing#Bct
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Lower Garfield and Asotin Counties, Northeast Blue Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-26 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-29 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Target Area: Lower Garfield and Asotin Counties; Northeast Blue Mountains; Northeast Mountains; Okanogan Highlands; Spokane Area; Upper Columbia Basin; Washington Palouse EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TUESDAY TO 11 PM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Afternoon temperatures will reach the upper 90s to lower 100s. Temperatures near 105 degrees along the Snake River Valley and lower Columbia Basin. Overnight temperatures in the 60s to lower 70s. * WHERE...Portions of North and North Central Idaho. Portions of East Central, North Central, Northeast, and Southeast Washington. * WHEN...From 11 AM Tuesday to 11 PM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. Residents without air conditioners will experience a build up of heat within their home through late in the week.
ADAMS COUNTY, WA
ifiberone.com

Brush fire destroys home and vehicle near Ephrata

EPHRATA - A brush fire south of Ephrata got out of hand for a short time on Thursday, destroying a home and a vehicle. Grant County Fire District 13 officials say the blaze broke out near Dodson Road and Neva Lake Road shortly after 1 p.m. The fire was confined...
EPHRATA, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Man arrested for drugs after being found unconscious in car

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Spokane Valley Deputies arrested a man they found passed out in a car with suspected fentanyl pills. 39-year-old Felix W. Schuck is charged with Unlawful Possession of a Firearm 1st Degree, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, and Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
kpq.com

Wenatchee Police Capture Elusive Suspect After Fleeing the Police Twice

Wenatchee Police Officers apprehended a man Friday evening, who is suspected of illegally possessing a firearm and eluding police twice this year. Police started pursuing suspect 39-year-old Justin Graham after it was confirmed that he fled from police by motorcycle twice, refusing to stop after minor traffic violations. Sergeant Cory...
WENATCHEE, WA
Columbia Basin Herald

Columbia Basin Herald

Moses Lake, WA
2K+
Followers
150
Post
455K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Columbia Basin Herald

Comments / 0

Community Policy