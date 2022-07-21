Basin Community Theatre presents ‘Cinderella’ this weekend

MOSES LAKE — The classic story of a selfless but unappreciated stepchild and how she lives happily ever after comes to the Moses Lake High School theater this weekend in the Basin Community Theatre children’s production of “Cinderella.” The curtain goes up at 7:10 p.m. tonight and 1:10 p.m. Saturday.

Producer Marion Wyman said all ticket sales will be at the door. Tickets go on sale at 6:30 p.m. tonight and 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

Tickets are $10 each for people 16 years of age and older and $5 each for people 15 years of age and younger.

The high school is located at 803 E. Sharon Ave.

It’s the company’s second children’s theater production; the first was the “Lion King” in 2019.

“We’ve missed it and we had so many people ask us if and when we were coming back,” Wyman said. “But it’s mainly because of our love for the arts, our desire to bring it to the community – especially for the kids, to give them that taste of what theater is about. Find something that they might enjoy.”

The production is adapted from the 1957 musical written by the legendary Broadway team of Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein.

“Which is my favorite,” Wyman said. “The music is just lovely, and it’s such a cute storyline.”

Cinderella (Emma Leavitt in the BCT version) lives with and works – and works and works - for her snobbish stepmother (Kaelyn Maasen) and selfish stepsisters (Kristi Jenks and Ciara Quilter). When the king and queen (LJ Beavers and Haley Dalton) give a ball – rumored to be the place where the prince (Soren Clausen) will find a bride – Cinderella has to stay home. But then she gets a visit from her godmother (Lauren DeGooyer) and she’s off to the dance. She just has to be home by midnight.

Wyman said the cast includes 31 children.

“We just had the kids come and turn in their applications,” Wyman said. “Everybody that came got some type of a role.”

Originally written for television, the musical was later adapted for the stage, and in a children’s version.

“It just seemed fitting for the kids,” Wyman said. “It’s something we figured would be fun for families - it’s just a cute storyline.”

Cheryl Schweizer may be reached via email at cschweizer@columbiabasinherald.com.