Arkansas State

Central Arkansas added to high wildfire danger warning by state forestry

By Alex Kienlen
 3 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Hot and dry weather in Arkansas continues to add to dangerous conditions.

The Arkansas Department of Forestry added five more counties to the high wildfire risk for the state July 21, an area now covering the west and central regions.

The seven counties added today were:

  • Van Buren
  • Cleburne
  • Conway
  • Faulkner
  • White
  • Pulaski
  • Perry
Wildfire danger showing central counties added July 21

This makes for 40 of Arkansas’s 75 counties in the high wildfire danger zone. At this time last week the high wildfire danger was limited to the northwest corner of the state. Earlier this week most of the western third of the state was added to the list.

The remainder of the state not under the high risk remains in the moderate risk categories. Most counties in the state have issued burn bans as Arkansas dries out under its current heatwave.

The heat and generally rain-free conditions are expected to extend into next week.

