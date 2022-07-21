ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Thursday Night Forecast: Additional rain chances along with “cool” temperatures expected tomorrow

By Carson Vickroy
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FaFNx_0goIXg2y00

TONIGHT: A few scattered showers and thunderstorms to the north. Temperatures won’t fall dramatically. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 79. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the day that will favor Deep East Texas in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 30%. High: 98. Winds: S 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 78. High: 100. Winds: S 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: More sunshine is expected with warmer temperatures. Low: 77. High: 101. Winds: S 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 78. High: 103. Winds: S 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 76. High: 101. Winds: S 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 76. High: 102. Winds: S 10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies and hot. Low: 75. High: 101. Winds: S 10 MPH.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

