ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A Woodworth man accused of sexual assault and rape for incidents with minors that happened last year did not show up in court on Monday for a hearing to revoke or increase his bond. Jacob Michot, 20, was ordered to appear in court after reportedly checking himself out of the Adult and Teen Challenge program in San Antonio, Texas, which happened after a bond reduction and court-approved release to the program on June 14.

WOODWORTH, LA ・ 2 HOURS AGO