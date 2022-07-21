HSFT22 Stop #25: Lamar County

The Pine Belt sky will be covered with colorful and creative hot air balloons next month to help raise money for a Hattiesburg community outreach organization. The RISE community outreach program is set to host the first Hattiesburg Hot Air Balloon Festival on Friday, Aug. 12, and Saturday, Aug. 13. During the inaugural festival, the grounds of the Forrest Countymulti-purpose center will transform into a fun-filled destination-complete with food trucks, live music, rides, an art exhibition & auction, and a petting zoo. The two-day event is free to the public and festival-goers and hot air balloon enthusiasts can also expect 11 hot air balloon pilots and attendees can even hop aboard for a tethered ride.
