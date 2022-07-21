HSFT22 Stop #25: Lamar County

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Jerry Fletcher arrived at East Marion on June 12 but quickly made an impression on the Eagles football team. “First day he came he introduced himself and then we were on the board, running plays, outside running plays,” said East Marion senior Karon Weary. “So I just feel like it’s a big help to the team to have somebody come out and we’re working hard and he changed our mindset to be honest because now we see what it takes to try to get to the state championship.”

