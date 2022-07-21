Police ask for community’s help to identify suspect in hit-and-run

A Burlington man was arrested for aggravated fleeing and eluding, excessive speeding, driving without a license and other charges. On July 22 at approximately 7:20 p.m., a deputy with the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop Tyler E. Green, 23, on U.S. 34 for a traffic violation. According to a press release, Green would not stop for the deputy. The deputy was able to pull in front of Green and slow Green to a stop. When the deputy exited his squad car, Green fled. The deputy attempted to stop Green again, but Green continued to flee. Due to safety concerns about traffic and Green’s driving, the deputy discontinued the pursuit.

BURLINGTON, IA ・ 2 HOURS AGO