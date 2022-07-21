ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntingdon, PA

Huntingdon motorcycle ride benefiting families in need to be held on Saturday

By Rebecca Parsons
WTAJ
 3 days ago

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — On Saturday, July 23, bikers from across Central PA will come together to raise money for local cancer patients in need.

The 15th annual Brenna Ride will kick off at 11:00 a.m. The ride benefits the Brenna Project, in honor of Brenna Maxine Miller who died from a rare form of Leukemia in 2007.

The 100-mile ride will begin at the Elks Lodge 976 in Smithfield Township. Breakfast will be available beginning at 9:00 a.m. at the Elks Lodge. Proceeds from the breakfast also benefit the Brenna Project.

The ride will end with a concert at Mill Creek Fire Hall. A $5 donation will include food, beverages and entertainment from the band, Classic Hotwax.

“Right now we have over 100 ride tickets sold already, so we’re gonna have a wonderful turnout,” Committee Member JoAnna Swope said. “It’s gonna be a beautiful day.”

The Brenna Project is a non-profit dedicated to providing families affected by hardships with financial help. The money from this year’s Brenna Ride will benefit Brenna’s grandmother, who is currently battling cancer.

“We feel led to do it,” Co-Founder Robin Wilson said. “But until your family is one that needs it, you don’t really know how much of an impact it can make.”

Swope said fundraisers like the Brenna Ride are at the heart of the non-profit.

“Our mission is turning compassion into action by helping local families in need,” Swope said. “So when we have these events or any fundraiser that we do, we try to get as much donated as possible.”

Tickets are available for advanced purchase for $15.00. They will still be available for purchase the day of for $20.00. There will also be a cash raffle.

Donations can be made to the non-profit through PayPal at Brennaproject@yahoo.com . Donations can also be made out to The Brenna Project and mailed to 5142 Delmar St., Alexandria, PA 16611.

