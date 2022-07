Kodak Black is mocking the police officer who recently arrested him on drug charges, saying that the cop only pulled him over because he wanted to feel his manhood. On Tuesday (July 19), Kodak Black hit up Twitter with an interesting take on why he thinks he was arrested when he was allegedly found to be in possession of a controlled substance on July 15. Tweeting as if he was inside the mind of his arresting officer, the "Super Gremlin" rapper explained to his 4.2 million followers that in his opinion, he was only pulled over so the cop can see what he is packing.

CELEBRITIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO