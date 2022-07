Rockaway Beach reopened for swimming on Sunday after another shark sighting on Saturday left beachgoers stuck on land. The city Parks Department said the New York Police Department conducted an aerial survey of the area on Sunday morning before giving the green light to reopen for swimming between regular beach hours of 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The shark sighting on Saturday came after at least six people had been bitten while swimming in Long Island’s beaches. Another sighting on Tuesday near the peninsula’s shoreline also closed down the beach for swimming.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 23 HOURS AGO