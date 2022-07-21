Severe weather threat ends, Scattered storms continue through sunrise

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Some of you know that my husband, The Mister as I call him, recently retired after more than 50 years in the ministry. All those years add up to a whole lot of boxes to unpack. This week, we unpacked a box that had this in it…a paper church fan. Do you remember these? I sure do. They got me through a lot of hot Sunday mornings at my grandmother’s little country church. I fanned myself and thought about simpler days, when Sunday meant spending an entire morning at church, followed by a Mama’s homemade fried chicken lunch with all the fixins, all the family… and no cellphones… a long nap, games in the back yard, and if we were lucky homemade ice cream. I miss those slow, simple days. These days, it seems we are always rushing here or there… even on Sunday…. We slide in sideways to the pew at church, then at the final “amen” we bolt out the door, race to a crowded restaurant, hurry through lunch, rush to tackle a to-do list, all the while staring at, or talking into, our cellphone.

PENSACOLA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO