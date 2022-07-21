ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Severe weather threat ends, Scattered storms continue through sunrise

By Ed Bloodsworth
WKRG
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The severe weather threat has come to an end as the complex of storms...

www.wkrg.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRG

Scattered showers and storms with seasonable temps

We start out with some coastal and offshore showers this morning with temps in the 70’s for most. Throughout this morning and into the early afternoon, the coastal showers and storms will become more numerous. Into the afternoon, those will spread inland and become more widely scattered. No organized severe weather is expected, but since it is summertime, one or two of the storms that do occur could be strong with lightning, thunder and gusty winds. High temps will be pretty seasonable in the low-to-mid 90’s for most.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG

Mild & seasonable night ahead, Pop-up storms again Sunday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Textbook summertime weather continues for the Gulf Coast as we head into the second half of the weekend. Isolated storms will come to an end after sunset. Scattered clouds will be leftover and will stick around through the early part of the night. Overnight lows will run close to seasonable levels. Most of the region will wake up to lower and middle 70s. We anticipate temperatures closer to 80 at the immediate coast.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG

Feeling Like Summer: Seasonable temps with scattered storms this afternoon

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good Sunday afternoon, Gulf Coast!. We are steered coastal showers at first this morning, but scattered storms picked up into the later morning hours and into this afternoon. Those will continue this afternoon before tapering off by the later evening hours. Temperatures started mild and seasonable in the mid-to upper-70’s. This afternoon, temperature will increase into the low- to mid-90’s with partly cloudy skies developing and a few scattered showers and storms possible by the afternoon. Temperatures overnight will drop into the mid-70’s with just a few clouds overnight.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Hot, humid, and scattered storms for today…

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine. Typical July weather continues for us on our Saturday. We will have hot and humid conditions throughout the day with highs topping out in the low 90s. Heat index values will hit the low 100s. With a southerly flow, there will be some scattered storms around as well, popping up mainly in the late morning and afternoon.
MOBILE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mobile, AL
WPMI

Flooding in Foley residents say they've been dealing with for years

FOLEY, Ala. (WPMI) — People living off highway 12 in Foley saying: there are serious flooding issues in and around their neighborhood. One resident told us today the Meadow Run Estates neighborhood gets standing water up to 18 inches when we get heavy rain. “There’s definitely some drainage pipe...
FOLEY, AL
AL.com

A bear in the back yard? Saraland woman gets visitor on video

Black bear sightings aren’t unheard of in southwest Alabama, but even so, it’s unusual to look out your window and see one casually exploring your Saraland back yard in broad daylight. That’s what happened recently to Heather Fath Messick, a resident of a large subdivision not far west...
SARALAND, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Severe Weather
wvtm13.com

Alabama celebrates 'Sweet Grown Alabama Day'

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Farmers markets across the state of Alabama took part in "Sweet Grown Alabama Day" today. The event was held at markets from Cullman to Foley, and encouraged folks to buy local fresh vegetables and fruits. Three markets were held in the Birmingham area. "With the supply...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WKRG News 5

2023 Miss Baldwin County, Miss Gulf Coast crowned

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The 2023 Miss Baldwin County and Miss Gulf Coast were both crowned, along with their outstanding teens on Friday, July 15. This preliminary scholarship competition is part of the Miss Alabama program and the program intends to help young girls’ education by providing scholarships for college. The two winners will compete in the Miss Alabama competition.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Missing & endangered man located: Escambia Co.

UPDATE: An updated Facebook post says Countryman was located. ORIGINAL STORY: ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla.. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a “missing and endangered man, who was last seen early Saturday morning in Pensacola, according to a Facebook post. William Daniel Countryman, 39, was last seen at around 5:57 a.m. Saturday, […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
OBA

Law passed against 'back feeding' by generators following storms

Law enforcement can now ask homeowners to stop back feeding or face arrest and fine. Baldwin County, Ala. – (OBA) – There’s a new law going into effect this month affecting generators and how they are hooked up to your house after tropical events. But if your main supply is a drop cord through the door to run vital elements, you have no worries.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WALA-TV FOX10

Eight Mile man charged with Mobile murder

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 36-year-old Eight Mile man is being held at Mobile County Metro Jail this morning on a murder charge. Police said Nelva McNeil is charged with the killing of 36-year-old Tavoris Shearls, who was gunned down last week on Government Street and South Warren Street in Mobile.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

1 man shot on Emogene Street early Saturday, Mobile police are investigating

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police have released a statement regarding a shooting that happened early Saturday morning on Emogene Street. “On Saturday, July 23, 2022, at approximately 12:30 a.m., officers responded to the 2000 block of Emogene Street in reference to one shot involving a domestic dispute. The victim was shot by his ex-girlfriend’s current boyfriend during a disagreement. The victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. This is an active investigation.”
MOBILE, AL
WKRG

A Minute with Drexel: slowing down

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Some of you know that my husband, The Mister as I call him, recently retired after more than 50 years in the ministry. All those years add up to a whole lot of boxes to unpack. This week, we unpacked a box that had this in it…a paper church fan. Do you remember these? I sure do. They got me through a lot of hot Sunday mornings at my grandmother’s little country church. I fanned myself and thought about simpler days, when Sunday meant spending an entire morning at church, followed by a Mama’s homemade fried chicken lunch with all the fixins, all the family… and no cellphones… a long nap, games in the back yard, and if we were lucky homemade ice cream. I miss those slow, simple days. These days, it seems we are always rushing here or there… even on Sunday…. We slide in sideways to the pew at church, then at the final “amen” we bolt out the door, race to a crowded restaurant, hurry through lunch, rush to tackle a to-do list, all the while staring at, or talking into, our cellphone.
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Mobile veteran continues recovery after fall into fire pit

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile veteran marks six months since a serious injury at his home. Army National Guard Veteran Fred James fell into a fire pit and nearly died. Fred James has come a long way from February when he said he tripped while adjusting his fire pit and landed on the coals. […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD investigating Friday shooting at Midtown gas station

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police continue to investigate a shooting at a Midtown gas station early Friday morning. According to the Mobile Police Department, the female victim was sitting in a vehicle with another occupant when a known subject began shooting into the vehicle. The incident happened around 12:38 a.m. Friday at Speed Stop gas station, 1861 Government St, authorities said.
MOBILE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy